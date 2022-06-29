How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants will hit the field at Oracle Park against the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez on Wednesday.
Giants vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Giants vs. Tigers Batting Stats
- The Giants have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
- The Giants have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (356 total runs).
- The Giants are seventh in the league with an on-base percentage of .322.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- The Tigers have scored 219 runs (just 3.0 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .283.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 40 runs batted in.
- In all of baseball, Flores ranks 72nd in homers and 35th in RBI.
- Joc Pederson has racked up a team-best 17 home runs.
- Thairo Estrada leads the Giants' lineup with a .260 batting average.
- Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .245 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.
Tigers Impact Players
- Javier Baez is batting .217 this season with a team-high seven home runs and 25 RBI.
- In all of MLB, Baez ranks 110th in home runs and 150th in RBI.
- Jonathan Schoop is batting .192 with an OBP of .227 and a slugging percentage of .313 this season.
- Among all MLB batters, Schoop ranks 134th in home runs and 177th in RBI.
- Harold Castro has collected 44 base hits, an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.
- Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit with a .300 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 24 RBI.
Giants and Tigers Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/23/2022
Braves
L 7-6
Away
6/24/2022
Reds
L 4-2
Home
6/25/2022
Reds
W 9-2
Home
6/26/2022
Reds
L 10-3
Home
6/28/2022
Tigers
W 4-3
Home
6/29/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/1/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/2/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/3/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/4/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/5/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/22/2022
Red Sox
L 6-2
Away
6/24/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-1
Away
6/25/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-3
Away
6/26/2022
Diamondbacks
L 11-7
Away
6/28/2022
Giants
L 4-3
Away
6/29/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/1/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/2/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/3/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/4/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/4/2022
Guardians
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:45
PM/EST
