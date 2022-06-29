How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 24, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a double in the sixth inning that scored three runs against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Verlander will take the mound first for the Houston Astros on Wednesday against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET for this final game in a two-game series.

Astros vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).
  • The Astros have the No. 18 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (318 total runs).
  • The Astros' .318 on-base percentage is 11th in the league.
  • The Mets' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
  • The Mets have scored 366 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.329) in baseball this year.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 23 home runs and 56 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .321.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks eighth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
  • Kyle Tucker has 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .255.
  • Tucker ranks 19th in home runs in the majors and 10th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .241 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks.
  • Jose Altuve has 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 26 walks while batting .272.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69) this season while batting .282.
  • Alonso ranks fourth in homers and first in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Lindor is batting .245 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .423 this season.
  • Overall, Lindor ranks 42nd in home runs and fifth in RBI this year.
  • Starling Marte has 73 hits this season and a slash line of .280/.329/.444.
  • Jeff McNeil leads New York with a batting average of .328. He's also hit four home runs with 33 RBI.

Astros and Mets Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

Yankees

L 7-6

Away

6/24/2022

Yankees

W 3-1

Away

6/25/2022

Yankees

W 3-0

Away

6/26/2022

Yankees

L 6-3

Away

6/28/2022

Mets

W 9-1

Away

6/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/30/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/1/2022

Angels

-

Home

7/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

7/3/2022

Angels

-

Home

7/4/2022

Royals

-

Home

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Astros

L 5-3

Away

6/24/2022

Marlins

W 5-3

Away

6/25/2022

Marlins

W 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Away

6/28/2022

Astros

L 9-1

Home

6/29/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/1/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/2/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/3/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/4/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/5/2022

Reds

-

Away

How To Watch

June
29
2022

Houston Astros at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
