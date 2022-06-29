How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Jun 24, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a double in the sixth inning that scored three runs against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Verlander will take the mound first for the Houston Astros on Wednesday against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET for this final game in a two-game series.

Astros vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Astros have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).

The Astros have the No. 18 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (318 total runs).

The Astros' .318 on-base percentage is 11th in the league.

The Mets' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

The Mets have scored 366 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.329) in baseball this year.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 23 home runs and 56 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .321.

Including all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks eighth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Kyle Tucker has 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .255.

Tucker ranks 19th in home runs in the majors and 10th in RBI.

Alex Bregman is batting .241 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks.

Jose Altuve has 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 26 walks while batting .272.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69) this season while batting .282.

Alonso ranks fourth in homers and first in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Lindor is batting .245 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .423 this season.

Overall, Lindor ranks 42nd in home runs and fifth in RBI this year.

Starling Marte has 73 hits this season and a slash line of .280/.329/.444.

Jeff McNeil leads New York with a batting average of .328. He's also hit four home runs with 33 RBI.

Astros and Mets Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Yankees L 7-6 Away 6/24/2022 Yankees W 3-1 Away 6/25/2022 Yankees W 3-0 Away 6/26/2022 Yankees L 6-3 Away 6/28/2022 Mets W 9-1 Away 6/29/2022 Mets - Away 6/30/2022 Yankees - Home 7/1/2022 Angels - Home 7/2/2022 Angels - Home 7/3/2022 Angels - Home 7/4/2022 Royals - Home

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Astros L 5-3 Away 6/24/2022 Marlins W 5-3 Away 6/25/2022 Marlins W 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Away 6/28/2022 Astros L 9-1 Home 6/29/2022 Astros - Home 7/1/2022 Rangers - Home 7/2/2022 Rangers - Home 7/3/2022 Rangers - Home 7/4/2022 Reds - Away 7/5/2022 Reds - Away

