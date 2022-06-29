How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Jun 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman David MacKinnon (39), designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrate at the end of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels will look to Mike Trout for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Angels vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Angels vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Angels have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).

The Angels have the No. 14 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (319 total runs).

The Angels' .307 on-base percentage is 21st in baseball.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

The White Sox have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 297 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

Angels Impact Players

Trout has posted a team- leading batting average of .286, while pacing the Angels in long balls with 22.

Among all MLB batters, Trout ranks 27th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Shohei Ohtani has racked up 47 runs batted in to lead his team.

Ohtani is 17th in home runs and 16th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Taylor Ward has 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .314.

Jared Walsh is batting .257 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu is batting .267 this season with a team-high nine home runs.

Abreu's home run total puts him 72nd in MLB, and he ranks 72nd in RBI.

Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in with 36 while batting .289 with seven homers.

Robert is currently 105th in home runs and 55th in RBI in the big leagues.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with a .310 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 33 runs.

Tim Anderson has collected 64 hits this season and has an OBP of .378. He's slugging .466 on the year.

Angels and White Sox Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Royals W 5-0 Home 6/24/2022 Mariners L 4-3 Home 6/25/2022 Mariners L 5-3 Home 6/26/2022 Mariners W 2-1 Home 6/27/2022 White Sox W 4-3 Home 6/28/2022 White Sox - Home 6/29/2022 White Sox - Home 7/1/2022 Astros - Away 7/2/2022 Astros - Away 7/3/2022 Astros - Away 7/5/2022 Marlins - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Orioles L 4-0 Home 6/24/2022 Orioles L 4-1 Home 6/25/2022 Orioles L 6-2 Home 6/26/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 6/27/2022 Angels L 4-3 Away 6/28/2022 Angels - Away 6/29/2022 Angels - Away 7/1/2022 Giants - Away 7/2/2022 Giants - Away 7/3/2022 Giants - Away 7/4/2022 Twins - Home

