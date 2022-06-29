How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman David MacKinnon (39), designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrate at the end of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman David MacKinnon (39), designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrate at the end of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels will look to Mike Trout for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Angels vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Angels vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Angels have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).
  • The Angels have the No. 14 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (319 total runs).
  • The Angels' .307 on-base percentage is 21st in baseball.
  • The White Sox have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 297 (4.1 per game).
  • The White Sox have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout has posted a team- leading batting average of .286, while pacing the Angels in long balls with 22.
  • Among all MLB batters, Trout ranks 27th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Shohei Ohtani has racked up 47 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Ohtani is 17th in home runs and 16th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Taylor Ward has 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .314.
  • Jared Walsh is batting .257 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu is batting .267 this season with a team-high nine home runs.
  • Abreu's home run total puts him 72nd in MLB, and he ranks 72nd in RBI.
  • Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in with 36 while batting .289 with seven homers.
  • Robert is currently 105th in home runs and 55th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with a .310 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 33 runs.
  • Tim Anderson has collected 64 hits this season and has an OBP of .378. He's slugging .466 on the year.

Angels and White Sox Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Royals

W 5-0

Home

6/24/2022

Mariners

L 4-3

Home

6/25/2022

Mariners

L 5-3

Home

6/26/2022

Mariners

W 2-1

Home

6/27/2022

White Sox

W 4-3

Home

6/28/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/29/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/1/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/5/2022

Marlins

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

Orioles

L 4-0

Home

6/24/2022

Orioles

L 4-1

Home

6/25/2022

Orioles

L 6-2

Home

6/26/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Home

6/27/2022

Angels

L 4-3

Away

6/28/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/29/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/1/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/2/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/3/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/4/2022

Twins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
28
2022

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:38
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Jun 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman David MacKinnon (39), designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrate at the end of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Jun 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman David MacKinnon (39), designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrate at the end of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) greeted by third baseman Ramon Urias (29) in the third inning after his two run home run against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Orioles vs. Mariners

By Ben Macaluso52 minutes ago
Jun 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) reacts after making a sliding catch against the Seattle Mariners to end the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Jun 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) reacts after making a sliding catch against the Seattle Mariners to end the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
usa womens soccer
Soccer

How to Watch International Friendly: USWNT vs. Colombia

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Jun 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) signals to the Minnesota Twins dugout after an at bat during the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Giants: Live stream, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy