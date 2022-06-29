How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Jun 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) before an at bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies will take the field on Wednesday at Coors Field against Julio Urias, who is starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Dodgers have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.251).

The Dodgers score the third-most runs in baseball (368 total, 5.0 per game).

The Dodgers are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.

No team has a better batting average than the .261 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.

The Rockies have scored 336 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .326.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman has 24 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while hitting .306.

Freeman's home runs rank him 88th in baseball, and he ranks 18th in RBI.

Trea Turner has 55 RBI while hitting .311. Both lead his team.

Turner ranks 51st in homers and seventh in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Will Smith is batting .258 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

Justin Turner is hitting .217 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (17) and runs batted in (55) this season while batting .295.

Cron ranks 13th in homers and seventh in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Blackmon has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .465 on the year.

Blackmon is 42nd in home runs and 32nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Brendan Rodgers is slashing .259/.308/.412 this season for the Rockies.

Connor Joe is batting .277 with an OBP of .374 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 6/25/2022 Braves L 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Braves W 5-3 Away 6/27/2022 Rockies L 4-0 Away 6/28/2022 Rockies L 7-4 Away 6/29/2022 Rockies - Away 6/30/2022 Padres - Home 7/1/2022 Padres - Home 7/2/2022 Padres - Home 7/3/2022 Padres - Home 7/4/2022 Rockies - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Twins W 1-0 Away 6/25/2022 Twins L 6-0 Away 6/26/2022 Twins L 6-3 Away 6/27/2022 Dodgers W 4-0 Home 6/28/2022 Dodgers W 7-4 Home 6/29/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/1/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/2/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/4/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/5/2022 Dodgers - Away

