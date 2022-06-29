How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) before an at bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies will take the field on Wednesday at Coors Field against Julio Urias, who is starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.251).
  • The Dodgers score the third-most runs in baseball (368 total, 5.0 per game).
  • The Dodgers are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .261 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
  • The Rockies have scored 336 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .326.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman has 24 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while hitting .306.
  • Freeman's home runs rank him 88th in baseball, and he ranks 18th in RBI.
  • Trea Turner has 55 RBI while hitting .311. Both lead his team.
  • Turner ranks 51st in homers and seventh in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Will Smith is batting .258 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Justin Turner is hitting .217 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (17) and runs batted in (55) this season while batting .295.
  • Cron ranks 13th in homers and seventh in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Blackmon has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .465 on the year.
  • Blackmon is 42nd in home runs and 32nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Brendan Rodgers is slashing .259/.308/.412 this season for the Rockies.
  • Connor Joe is batting .277 with an OBP of .374 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

6/25/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Braves

W 5-3

Away

6/27/2022

Rockies

L 4-0

Away

6/28/2022

Rockies

L 7-4

Away

6/29/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/30/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/1/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/2/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/3/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/4/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Twins

W 1-0

Away

6/25/2022

Twins

L 6-0

Away

6/26/2022

Twins

L 6-3

Away

6/27/2022

Dodgers

W 4-0

Home

6/28/2022

Dodgers

W 7-4

Home

6/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/1/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/2/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/5/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
29
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

