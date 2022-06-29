How to Watch Dodgers at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dodgers and the Rockies face off at Coors Field on Wednesday in MLB regular season action.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday at Coors Field. Colorado is sitting in last place in the NL West with a 32-42 record, while Los Angeles leads the division at 45-27.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: June 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Despite these standings, the Rockies took game one at home off of a complete shutout from Chad Kuhl, who allowed just three hits in nine innings to go along with five strikeouts in the 4-0 win.

The Dodgers will be sending Julio Urías (5-6) to the mound on Wednesday as the left-handed pitcher hopes to get back to .500 with a win in the series finale. Urías' most recent outing was a June 24 win against the Braves where he went for six innings, allowing just three hits and a run to go along with a whopping nine strikeouts in that span.

The Rockies will counter with Germán Marquéz who is 4-5 so far this season with a 5.58 ERA.

