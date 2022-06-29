How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Jun 24, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a double in the sixth inning that scored three runs against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker will square off against the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor at Citi Field on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 1:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

1:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Astros vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Astros' .238 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

The Astros are the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (318 total).

The Astros' .318 on-base percentage ranks 11th in the league.

The Mets' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

The Mets have scored the fourth-most runs in the league this season with 366.

The Mets get on base at a .329 clip, best in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .321, while pacing the Astros in home runs, with 23 and runs batted in with 56.

Including all batters in MLB, Alvarez ranks second in home runs and fifth in RBI.

Tucker has 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .255.

Of all major league hitters, Tucker is 19th in home runs and 10th in RBI.

Alex Bregman is hitting .241 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks.

Jose Altuve has 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 26 walks while batting .272.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69) this season while batting .282.

In all of MLB, Alonso is fourth in home runs and first in RBI.

Lindor has 70 hits and an OBP of .322 to go with a slugging percentage of .423 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Lindor ranks 42nd in homers and fifth in RBI.

Starling Marte has 73 hits this season and a slash line of .280/.329/.444.

Jeff McNeil leads New York with a .328 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 33 RBI.

Astros and Mets Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Yankees L 7-6 Away 6/24/2022 Yankees W 3-1 Away 6/25/2022 Yankees W 3-0 Away 6/26/2022 Yankees L 6-3 Away 6/28/2022 Mets W 9-1 Away 6/29/2022 Mets - Away 6/30/2022 Yankees - Home 7/1/2022 Angels - Home 7/2/2022 Angels - Home 7/3/2022 Angels - Home 7/4/2022 Royals - Home

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Astros L 5-3 Away 6/24/2022 Marlins W 5-3 Away 6/25/2022 Marlins W 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Away 6/28/2022 Astros L 9-1 Home 6/29/2022 Astros - Home 7/1/2022 Rangers - Home 7/2/2022 Rangers - Home 7/3/2022 Rangers - Home 7/4/2022 Reds - Away 7/5/2022 Reds - Away

