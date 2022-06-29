How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees will send a hot-hitting DJ LeMahieu to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Seth Brown, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads meet on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Yankees vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Yankees' .238 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

The Yankees have the most productive offense in MLB play scoring 5.0 runs per game (378 total runs).

The Yankees' .322 on-base percentage is seventh-best in the league.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .210.

The Athletics have scored 241 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .273.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees in home runs (28), runs batted in (57) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .289.

Judge's home runs place him first in the majors, and he is fourth in RBI.

Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .216.

Rizzo is sixth in homers and 11th in RBI in the majors.

LeMahieu is hitting .261 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks.

Giancarlo Stanton is batting .239 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10, runs batted in with 36 and his batting average of .230 is also best on his team.

Brown's home run total places him 61st in the big leagues, and he is 56th in RBI.

Sean Murphy is batting .216 with an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Murphy is 88th among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 113th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus has 52 hits this season and a slash line of .222/.283/.338.

Tony Kemp has 52 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .285 this season.

Yankees and Athletics Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Astros L 3-1 Home 6/25/2022 Astros L 3-0 Home 6/26/2022 Astros W 6-3 Home 6/27/2022 Athletics W 9-5 Home 6/28/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 6/29/2022 Athletics - Home 6/30/2022 Astros - Away 7/1/2022 Guardians - Away 7/2/2022 Guardians - Away 7/3/2022 Guardians - Away 7/5/2022 Pirates - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Royals L 3-1 Away 6/25/2022 Royals W 9-7 Away 6/26/2022 Royals W 5-3 Away 6/27/2022 Yankees L 9-5 Away 6/28/2022 Yankees L 2-1 Away 6/29/2022 Yankees - Away 6/30/2022 Mariners - Away 7/1/2022 Mariners - Away 7/2/2022 Mariners - Away 7/3/2022 Mariners - Away 7/4/2022 Blue Jays - Home

