How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Yankees will send a hot-hitting DJ LeMahieu to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Seth Brown, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads meet on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Yankees' .238 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- The Yankees have the most productive offense in MLB play scoring 5.0 runs per game (378 total runs).
- The Yankees' .322 on-base percentage is seventh-best in the league.
- The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .210.
- The Athletics have scored 241 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .273.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge leads the Yankees in home runs (28), runs batted in (57) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .289.
- Judge's home runs place him first in the majors, and he is fourth in RBI.
- Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .216.
- Rizzo is sixth in homers and 11th in RBI in the majors.
- LeMahieu is hitting .261 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks.
- Giancarlo Stanton is batting .239 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10, runs batted in with 36 and his batting average of .230 is also best on his team.
- Brown's home run total places him 61st in the big leagues, and he is 56th in RBI.
- Sean Murphy is batting .216 with an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
- Murphy is 88th among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 113th in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus has 52 hits this season and a slash line of .222/.283/.338.
- Tony Kemp has 52 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .285 this season.
Yankees and Athletics Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Astros
L 3-1
Home
6/25/2022
Astros
L 3-0
Home
6/26/2022
Astros
W 6-3
Home
6/27/2022
Athletics
W 9-5
Home
6/28/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Home
6/29/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/30/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/1/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/2/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/3/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/5/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Royals
L 3-1
Away
6/25/2022
Royals
W 9-7
Away
6/26/2022
Royals
W 5-3
Away
6/27/2022
Yankees
L 9-5
Away
6/28/2022
Yankees
L 2-1
Away
6/29/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/30/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/1/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/2/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/3/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/4/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
