How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees will send a hot-hitting DJ LeMahieu to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Seth Brown, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads meet on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Yankees' .238 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
  • The Yankees have the most productive offense in MLB play scoring 5.0 runs per game (378 total runs).
  • The Yankees' .322 on-base percentage is seventh-best in the league.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .210.
  • The Athletics have scored 241 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .273.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge leads the Yankees in home runs (28), runs batted in (57) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .289.
  • Judge's home runs place him first in the majors, and he is fourth in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .216.
  • Rizzo is sixth in homers and 11th in RBI in the majors.
  • LeMahieu is hitting .261 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks.
  • Giancarlo Stanton is batting .239 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10, runs batted in with 36 and his batting average of .230 is also best on his team.
  • Brown's home run total places him 61st in the big leagues, and he is 56th in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy is batting .216 with an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
  • Murphy is 88th among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 113th in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus has 52 hits this season and a slash line of .222/.283/.338.
  • Tony Kemp has 52 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .285 this season.

Yankees and Athletics Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Astros

L 3-1

Home

6/25/2022

Astros

L 3-0

Home

6/26/2022

Astros

W 6-3

Home

6/27/2022

Athletics

W 9-5

Home

6/28/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

6/29/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/30/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/1/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/2/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/3/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/5/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Royals

L 3-1

Away

6/25/2022

Royals

W 9-7

Away

6/26/2022

Royals

W 5-3

Away

6/27/2022

Yankees

L 9-5

Away

6/28/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/29/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/30/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/1/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/2/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/3/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/4/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

How To Watch

June
29
2022

Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
