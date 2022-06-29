How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Marwin Gonzalez and the New York Yankees take the field on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against Cole Irvin, who is starting for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Yankees vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Yankees' .238 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (378 total, five per game).

The Yankees' .322 on-base percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .210 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 241 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge leads the squad with a batting average of .289, while pacing the Yankees in home runs, with 28 and runs batted in with 57.

Judge ranks first in home runs and fourth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Anthony Rizzo is batting .216 with 10 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks.

Rizzo ranks sixth in homers in baseball and 11th in RBI.

DJ LeMahieu has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks while hitting .261.

Giancarlo Stanton has five doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .239.

Athletics Impact Players

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10, runs batted in with 36 and his batting average of .230 is also best on his team.

In all of MLB, Brown ranks 61st in home runs and 56th in RBI.

Sean Murphy has 53 hits and an OBP of .292 to go with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Overall, Murphy is 88th in home runs and 113th in RBI this season.

Elvis Andrus is slashing .222/.283/.338 this season for the Athletics.

Tony Kemp is batting .221 with an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .285 this season.

Yankees and Athletics Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Astros L 3-1 Home 6/25/2022 Astros L 3-0 Home 6/26/2022 Astros W 6-3 Home 6/27/2022 Athletics W 9-5 Home 6/28/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 6/29/2022 Athletics - Home 6/30/2022 Astros - Away 7/1/2022 Guardians - Away 7/2/2022 Guardians - Away 7/3/2022 Guardians - Away 7/5/2022 Pirates - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Royals L 3-1 Away 6/25/2022 Royals W 9-7 Away 6/26/2022 Royals W 5-3 Away 6/27/2022 Yankees L 9-5 Away 6/28/2022 Yankees L 2-1 Away 6/29/2022 Yankees - Away 6/30/2022 Mariners - Away 7/1/2022 Mariners - Away 7/2/2022 Mariners - Away 7/3/2022 Mariners - Away 7/4/2022 Blue Jays - Home

