How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Marwin Gonzalez and the New York Yankees take the field on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against Cole Irvin, who is starting for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Yankees vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Yankees' .238 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (378 total, five per game).
- The Yankees' .322 on-base percentage is seventh-best in baseball.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .210 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 241 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge leads the squad with a batting average of .289, while pacing the Yankees in home runs, with 28 and runs batted in with 57.
- Judge ranks first in home runs and fourth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Anthony Rizzo is batting .216 with 10 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks.
- Rizzo ranks sixth in homers in baseball and 11th in RBI.
- DJ LeMahieu has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks while hitting .261.
- Giancarlo Stanton has five doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .239.
Athletics Impact Players
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10, runs batted in with 36 and his batting average of .230 is also best on his team.
- In all of MLB, Brown ranks 61st in home runs and 56th in RBI.
- Sean Murphy has 53 hits and an OBP of .292 to go with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
- Overall, Murphy is 88th in home runs and 113th in RBI this season.
- Elvis Andrus is slashing .222/.283/.338 this season for the Athletics.
- Tony Kemp is batting .221 with an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .285 this season.
Yankees and Athletics Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Astros
L 3-1
Home
6/25/2022
Astros
L 3-0
Home
6/26/2022
Astros
W 6-3
Home
6/27/2022
Athletics
W 9-5
Home
6/28/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Home
6/29/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/30/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/1/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/2/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/3/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/5/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Royals
L 3-1
Away
6/25/2022
Royals
W 9-7
Away
6/26/2022
Royals
W 5-3
Away
6/27/2022
Yankees
L 9-5
Away
6/28/2022
Yankees
L 2-1
Away
6/29/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/30/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/1/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/2/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/3/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/4/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)