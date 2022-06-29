How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Marwin Gonzalez and the New York Yankees take the field on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against Cole Irvin, who is starting for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Yankees' .238 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (378 total, five per game).
  • The Yankees' .322 on-base percentage is seventh-best in baseball.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .210 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 241 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge leads the squad with a batting average of .289, while pacing the Yankees in home runs, with 28 and runs batted in with 57.
  • Judge ranks first in home runs and fourth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Anthony Rizzo is batting .216 with 10 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Rizzo ranks sixth in homers in baseball and 11th in RBI.
  • DJ LeMahieu has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks while hitting .261.
  • Giancarlo Stanton has five doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .239.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10, runs batted in with 36 and his batting average of .230 is also best on his team.
  • In all of MLB, Brown ranks 61st in home runs and 56th in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy has 53 hits and an OBP of .292 to go with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
  • Overall, Murphy is 88th in home runs and 113th in RBI this season.
  • Elvis Andrus is slashing .222/.283/.338 this season for the Athletics.
  • Tony Kemp is batting .221 with an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .285 this season.

Yankees and Athletics Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Astros

L 3-1

Home

6/25/2022

Astros

L 3-0

Home

6/26/2022

Astros

W 6-3

Home

6/27/2022

Athletics

W 9-5

Home

6/28/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

6/29/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/30/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/1/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/2/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/3/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/5/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Royals

L 3-1

Away

6/25/2022

Royals

W 9-7

Away

6/26/2022

Royals

W 5-3

Away

6/27/2022

Yankees

L 9-5

Away

6/28/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/29/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/30/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/1/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/2/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/3/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/4/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
29
2022

Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 seconds ago
Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 seconds ago
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 seconds ago
Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 seconds ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Astros vs. Mets stream: Watch MLB live online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar5 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Pirates vs. Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar5 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates after hitting a game winning RBI single in the ninth inning to defeat the Houston Astros 7-6 at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Athletics vs. Yankees stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Chicago Sky
WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

Boys Lacrosse Naptown Challenge: stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy