How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Jun 26, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) slides home to score a run on a single hit by designated hitter Nick Castellanos (not pictured) during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Kyle Schwarber hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves, on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Braves have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).

The Braves have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (354 total runs).

The Braves rank 17th in the league with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Phillies have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 355 total runs this season.

The Phillies have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

Braves Impact Players

Swanson paces the Braves with 43 runs batted in while accumulating a team-high batting average of .295.

Including all major league hitters, Swanson ranks 23rd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Matt Olson has totaled 43 runs batted in to lead his team.

Olson is 42nd in home runs and 29th in RBI so far this year.

Austin Riley leads the Braves in home runs (18) and runs batted in (43).

Travis d'Arnaud has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and six walks while hitting .274.

Phillies Impact Players

Schwarber is batting .220 this season with a team-high 22 home runs.

Schwarber is fourth in homers and 17th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .246 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Overall, Hoskins ranks 33rd in home runs and 52nd in RBI this year.

Nicholas Castellanos has 71 hits this season and a slash line of .248/.302/.381.

J.T. Realmuto is batting .238 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .362 this season.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Giants W 7-6 Home 6/24/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 6/25/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Home 6/26/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Home 6/28/2022 Phillies W 5-3 Away 6/29/2022 Phillies - Away 6/30/2022 Phillies - Away 7/1/2022 Reds - Away 7/2/2022 Reds - Away 7/3/2022 Reds - Away 7/4/2022 Cardinals - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Padres W 6-2 Away 6/24/2022 Padres L 1-0 Away 6/25/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 6/26/2022 Padres W 8-5 Away 6/28/2022 Braves L 5-3 Home 6/29/2022 Braves - Home 6/30/2022 Braves - Home 7/1/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/2/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/3/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/5/2022 Nationals - Home

Regional restrictions apply.