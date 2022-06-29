How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) slides home to score a run on a single hit by designated hitter Nick Castellanos (not pictured) during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Kyle Schwarber hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves, on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).
  • The Braves have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (354 total runs).
  • The Braves rank 17th in the league with a .312 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
  • The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 355 total runs this season.
  • The Phillies have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

Braves Impact Players

  • Swanson paces the Braves with 43 runs batted in while accumulating a team-high batting average of .295.
  • Including all major league hitters, Swanson ranks 23rd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
  • Matt Olson has totaled 43 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Olson is 42nd in home runs and 29th in RBI so far this year.
  • Austin Riley leads the Braves in home runs (18) and runs batted in (43).
  • Travis d'Arnaud has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and six walks while hitting .274.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Schwarber is batting .220 this season with a team-high 22 home runs.
  • Schwarber is fourth in homers and 17th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .246 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.
  • Overall, Hoskins ranks 33rd in home runs and 52nd in RBI this year.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 71 hits this season and a slash line of .248/.302/.381.
  • J.T. Realmuto is batting .238 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .362 this season.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

Giants

W 7-6

Home

6/24/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Home

6/25/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Home

6/26/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Home

6/28/2022

Phillies

W 5-3

Away

6/29/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/30/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/1/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/2/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/3/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

Padres

W 6-2

Away

6/24/2022

Padres

L 1-0

Away

6/25/2022

Padres

W 4-2

Away

6/26/2022

Padres

W 8-5

Away

6/28/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Home

6/29/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/30/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/1/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/5/2022

Nationals

-

Home

How To Watch

June
29
2022

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
