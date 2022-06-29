How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and Kyle Schwarber hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves, on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Braves have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).
- The Braves have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (354 total runs).
- The Braves rank 17th in the league with a .312 on-base percentage.
- The Phillies have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
- The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 355 total runs this season.
- The Phillies have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
Braves Impact Players
- Swanson paces the Braves with 43 runs batted in while accumulating a team-high batting average of .295.
- Including all major league hitters, Swanson ranks 23rd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- Matt Olson has totaled 43 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Olson is 42nd in home runs and 29th in RBI so far this year.
- Austin Riley leads the Braves in home runs (18) and runs batted in (43).
- Travis d'Arnaud has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and six walks while hitting .274.
Phillies Impact Players
- Schwarber is batting .220 this season with a team-high 22 home runs.
- Schwarber is fourth in homers and 17th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .246 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.
- Overall, Hoskins ranks 33rd in home runs and 52nd in RBI this year.
- Nicholas Castellanos has 71 hits this season and a slash line of .248/.302/.381.
- J.T. Realmuto is batting .238 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .362 this season.
Braves and Phillies Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/23/2022
Giants
W 7-6
Home
6/24/2022
Dodgers
L 4-1
Home
6/25/2022
Dodgers
W 5-3
Home
6/26/2022
Dodgers
L 5-3
Home
6/28/2022
Phillies
W 5-3
Away
6/29/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/30/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/1/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/2/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/3/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/23/2022
Padres
W 6-2
Away
6/24/2022
Padres
L 1-0
Away
6/25/2022
Padres
W 4-2
Away
6/26/2022
Padres
W 8-5
Away
6/28/2022
Braves
L 5-3
Home
6/29/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/30/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/1/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
7/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
7/3/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
7/5/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)