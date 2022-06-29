Pirates vs. Nationals stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

The Nationals look for the series sweep over the Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.

After the Washington Nationals took the first two games of the series to extend their winning streak to three, they host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park in the series finale on Wednesday.

The last-place Nationals are trying to play their way out of the basement in the NL East, looking for the sweep against the Pirates. Paolo Espino faces Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller in the third and final game of the series Wednesday.

How to Watch Pirates at Nationals Today

Game Date: June 29, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Pirates at Nationals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

For the second consecutive night, the Nationals put up two runs in the eighth inning to take the lead for good against the Pirates in a 3-1 victory on Tuesday night. This time, Yadiel Hernandez hit a pinch-hit two-run double to put Washington ahead. Nats starter Patrick Corbin went eight strong innings allowing only one run on five hits with 12 strikeouts.

In game one, Washington’s Maikel Franco hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning to give the Nationals a 3-2 win over the Pirates on Monday night.

On Wednesday, the Nationals will go for the series sweep over the Pirates at Nationals Park.

Regional restrictions may apply.