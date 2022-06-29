Pirates vs. Nationals stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pirates at Nationals: MLB Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nationals look for the series sweep over the Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.

After the Washington Nationals took the first two games of the series to extend their winning streak to three, they host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park in the series finale on Wednesday.

The last-place Nationals are trying to play their way out of the basement in the NL East, looking for the sweep against the Pirates. Paolo Espino faces Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller in the third and final game of the series Wednesday. 

How to Watch Pirates at Nationals Today

Game Date: June 29, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Pirates at Nationals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

For the second consecutive night, the Nationals put up two runs in the eighth inning to take the lead for good against the Pirates in a 3-1 victory on Tuesday night. This time, Yadiel Hernandez hit a pinch-hit two-run double to put Washington ahead. Nats starter Patrick Corbin went eight strong innings allowing only one run on five hits with 12 strikeouts.

In game one, Washington’s Maikel Franco hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning to give the Nationals a 3-2 win over the Pirates on Monday night.

On Wednesday, the Nationals will go for the series sweep over the Pirates at Nationals Park.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
29
2022

Pirates at Nationals

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
Time
1
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 24, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a double in the sixth inning that scored three runs against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a double in the sixth inning that scored three runs against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Astros vs. Mets stream: Watch MLB live online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar16 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates after hitting a game winning RBI single in the ninth inning to defeat the Houston Astros 7-6 at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Athletics vs. Yankees stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

By Adam Childs16 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Pirates vs. Nationals stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy