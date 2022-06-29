How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals will look to find success Mitch Keller when he takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Nationals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Nationals' .251 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.

The Nationals rank 22nd in runs scored with 308, four per game.

The Nationals rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .219.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 266 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .287 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Nationals Impact Players

Josh Bell has put up a team-leading batting average of .315 and paces the Nationals in runs batted in with a mark of 46.

Bell is 51st in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Juan Soto has put his power on display as he paces his team with 14 home runs.

Soto is 26th in home runs and 103rd in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Nelson Cruz is batting .244 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks.

Cesar Hernandez is hitting .262 with 17 doubles, two triples and 24 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds is batting .252 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 25 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Reynolds ranks 42nd in homers and 150th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .263 to lead Pittsburgh, while adding three homers and 24 runs batted in this season.

Hayes is currently 243rd in homers and 155th in RBI in the big leagues.

Daniel Vogelbach is slashing .219/.318/.415 this season for the Pirates.

Jack Suwinski is slugging .447 this season, with a team-best 12 homers while driving in 22 runs.

Nationals and Pirates Schedules

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Away 6/25/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away 6/26/2022 Rangers W 6-4 Away 6/27/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Home 6/28/2022 Pirates W 3-1 Home 6/29/2022 Pirates - Home 7/1/2022 Marlins - Home 7/2/2022 Marlins - Home 7/3/2022 Marlins - Home 7/4/2022 Marlins - Home 7/5/2022 Phillies - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Rays L 4-3 Away 6/25/2022 Rays L 6-5 Away 6/26/2022 Rays L 4-2 Away 6/27/2022 Nationals L 3-2 Away 6/28/2022 Nationals L 3-1 Away 6/29/2022 Nationals - Away 6/30/2022 Brewers - Home 7/1/2022 Brewers - Home 7/2/2022 Brewers - Home 7/3/2022 Brewers - Home 7/5/2022 Yankees - Home

