How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers will play on Tuesday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET, with Wilmer Flores and Jonathan Schoop among those expected to step up at the plate.
Giants vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Giants vs. Tigers Batting Stats
- The Giants' .240 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (352 total runs).
- The Giants' .322 on-base percentage is eighth-best in the league.
- The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.
- The Tigers have scored 216 runs (just 3.0 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .282 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores has driven in a team-best 40 runs batted in.
- Including all hitters in MLB, Flores is 72nd in homers and 33rd in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada has a club-high .265 batting average.
- Of all major league batters, Estrada ranks 132nd in home runs and 98th in RBI.
- Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, best in the lineup.
- Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .245 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.
Tigers Impact Players
- Javier Baez is batting .217 this season with a team-high seven home runs and 25 RBI.
- In all of baseball, Baez is 105th in home runs and 149th in RBI.
- Schoop is batting .195 with an OBP of .230 and a slugging percentage of .318 this season.
- Schoop is currently 132nd in home runs and 176th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Harold Castro has 44 hits this season and a slash line of .280/.301/.433.
- Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit in batting average (.296) this season while adding three home runs and 23 RBI.
Giants and Tigers Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/22/2022
Braves
L 4-3
Away
6/23/2022
Braves
L 7-6
Away
6/24/2022
Reds
L 4-2
Home
6/25/2022
Reds
W 9-2
Home
6/26/2022
Reds
L 10-3
Home
6/28/2022
Tigers
-
Home
6/29/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/1/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/2/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/3/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/4/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/21/2022
Red Sox
L 5-4
Away
6/22/2022
Red Sox
L 6-2
Away
6/24/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-1
Away
6/25/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-3
Away
6/26/2022
Diamondbacks
L 11-7
Away
6/28/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/29/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/1/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/2/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/3/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/4/2022
Guardians
-
Home
How To Watch
June
28
2022
Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)