How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers will play on Tuesday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET, with Wilmer Flores and Jonathan Schoop among those expected to step up at the plate.

Giants vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .240 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (352 total runs).
  • The Giants' .322 on-base percentage is eighth-best in the league.
  • The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.
  • The Tigers have scored 216 runs (just 3.0 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
  • The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .282 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores has driven in a team-best 40 runs batted in.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Flores is 72nd in homers and 33rd in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada has a club-high .265 batting average.
  • Of all major league batters, Estrada ranks 132nd in home runs and 98th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .245 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Javier Baez is batting .217 this season with a team-high seven home runs and 25 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Baez is 105th in home runs and 149th in RBI.
  • Schoop is batting .195 with an OBP of .230 and a slugging percentage of .318 this season.
  • Schoop is currently 132nd in home runs and 176th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Harold Castro has 44 hits this season and a slash line of .280/.301/.433.
  • Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit in batting average (.296) this season while adding three home runs and 23 RBI.

Giants and Tigers Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Braves

L 4-3

Away

6/23/2022

Braves

L 7-6

Away

6/24/2022

Reds

L 4-2

Home

6/25/2022

Reds

W 9-2

Home

6/26/2022

Reds

L 10-3

Home

6/28/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/1/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/2/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Red Sox

L 5-4

Away

6/22/2022

Red Sox

L 6-2

Away

6/24/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-1

Away

6/25/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-3

Away

6/26/2022

Diamondbacks

L 11-7

Away

6/28/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/29/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/1/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/2/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/3/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/4/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
28
2022

Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

