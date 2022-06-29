How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers will play on Tuesday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET, with Wilmer Flores and Jonathan Schoop among those expected to step up at the plate.

Giants vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Giants' .240 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

The Giants have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (352 total runs).

The Giants' .322 on-base percentage is eighth-best in the league.

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.

The Tigers have scored 216 runs (just 3.0 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .282 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Flores has driven in a team-best 40 runs batted in.

Including all hitters in MLB, Flores is 72nd in homers and 33rd in RBI.

Thairo Estrada has a club-high .265 batting average.

Of all major league batters, Estrada ranks 132nd in home runs and 98th in RBI.

Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, best in the lineup.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .245 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

Javier Baez is batting .217 this season with a team-high seven home runs and 25 RBI.

In all of baseball, Baez is 105th in home runs and 149th in RBI.

Schoop is batting .195 with an OBP of .230 and a slugging percentage of .318 this season.

Schoop is currently 132nd in home runs and 176th in RBI in the big leagues.

Harold Castro has 44 hits this season and a slash line of .280/.301/.433.

Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit in batting average (.296) this season while adding three home runs and 23 RBI.

Giants and Tigers Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Braves L 4-3 Away 6/23/2022 Braves L 7-6 Away 6/24/2022 Reds L 4-2 Home 6/25/2022 Reds W 9-2 Home 6/26/2022 Reds L 10-3 Home 6/28/2022 Tigers - Home 6/29/2022 Tigers - Home 7/1/2022 White Sox - Home 7/2/2022 White Sox - Home 7/3/2022 White Sox - Home 7/4/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Red Sox L 5-4 Away 6/22/2022 Red Sox L 6-2 Away 6/24/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-1 Away 6/25/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-3 Away 6/26/2022 Diamondbacks L 11-7 Away 6/28/2022 Giants - Away 6/29/2022 Giants - Away 7/1/2022 Royals - Home 7/2/2022 Royals - Home 7/3/2022 Royals - Home 7/4/2022 Guardians - Home

