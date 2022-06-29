How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants play Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Giants vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Giants have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

The Giants score the sixth-most runs in baseball (356 total, 4.9 per game).

The Giants rank seventh in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 219 total runs (three per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .283 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 40 runs batted in.

In all of MLB, Flores is 72nd in homers and 35th in RBI.

Joc Pederson's 17 home runs lead his team.

Thairo Estrada paces the Giants' lineup with a .260 batting average.

Mike Yastrzemski has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks while batting .245.

Tigers Impact Players

Baez leads Detroit in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (25) this season while batting .217.

Baez ranks 110th in homers and 150th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Jonathan Schoop has 51 hits and an OBP of .227 to go with a slugging percentage of .313 this season.

Overall, Schoop ranks 134th in homers and 177th in RBI this season.

Harold Castro has collected 44 base hits, an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit with a batting average of .300. He's also hit three home runs with 24 RBI.

Giants and Tigers Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Braves L 7-6 Away 6/24/2022 Reds L 4-2 Home 6/25/2022 Reds W 9-2 Home 6/26/2022 Reds L 10-3 Home 6/28/2022 Tigers W 4-3 Home 6/29/2022 Tigers - Home 7/1/2022 White Sox - Home 7/2/2022 White Sox - Home 7/3/2022 White Sox - Home 7/4/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/5/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Red Sox L 6-2 Away 6/24/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-1 Away 6/25/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-3 Away 6/26/2022 Diamondbacks L 11-7 Away 6/28/2022 Giants L 4-3 Away 6/29/2022 Giants - Away 7/1/2022 Royals - Home 7/2/2022 Royals - Home 7/3/2022 Royals - Home 7/4/2022 Guardians - Home 7/4/2022 Guardians - Home

