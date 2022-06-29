How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants play Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
  • The Giants score the sixth-most runs in baseball (356 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Giants rank seventh in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.
  • The Tigers have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 219 total runs (three per game) this season.
  • The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .283 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 40 runs batted in.
  • In all of MLB, Flores is 72nd in homers and 35th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson's 17 home runs lead his team.
  • Thairo Estrada paces the Giants' lineup with a .260 batting average.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks while batting .245.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Baez leads Detroit in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (25) this season while batting .217.
  • Baez ranks 110th in homers and 150th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Jonathan Schoop has 51 hits and an OBP of .227 to go with a slugging percentage of .313 this season.
  • Overall, Schoop ranks 134th in homers and 177th in RBI this season.
  • Harold Castro has collected 44 base hits, an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.
  • Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit with a batting average of .300. He's also hit three home runs with 24 RBI.

Giants and Tigers Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

Braves

L 7-6

Away

6/24/2022

Reds

L 4-2

Home

6/25/2022

Reds

W 9-2

Home

6/26/2022

Reds

L 10-3

Home

6/28/2022

Tigers

W 4-3

Home

6/29/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/1/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/2/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/5/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Red Sox

L 6-2

Away

6/24/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-1

Away

6/25/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-3

Away

6/26/2022

Diamondbacks

L 11-7

Away

6/28/2022

Giants

L 4-3

Away

6/29/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/1/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/2/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/3/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/4/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/4/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
29
2022

Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (27) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate following a 2-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Orioles vs. Mariners stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
USATSI_18610159
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Giants: MLB Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Evan Lazar32 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing (7) plays for the ball against New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

Naptown Challenge 2024 Boys Lacrosse: Watch online, live stream TV channel

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Breanna Stewart
SI Guide

Aces Look to Keep Rolling vs. Stewart, Storm

By Kevin Sweeney2 hours ago
Jun 24, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a double in the sixth inning that scored three runs against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 24, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a double in the sixth inning that scored three runs against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy