How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) reacts after making a sliding catch against the Seattle Mariners to end the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford head into the second of a three-game series against Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .232 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.
  • The Mariners rank 25th in runs scored with 295, 3.9 per game.
  • The Mariners' .318 on-base percentage is 12th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Orioles rank 19th in the league with 311 total runs scored this season.
  • The Orioles have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez is hitting .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Rodriguez ranks 49th in homers and 60th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .262 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks.
  • Crawford ranks 165th in home runs and 194th in RBI among major league batters this year.
  • Jesse Winker has 11 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks while batting .227.
  • Adam Frazier is hitting .223 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Austin Hays leads Baltimore in batting average (.284) and runs batted in (45) this season while also slugging 11 homers.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Hays is 49th in homers and 21st in RBI.
  • Cedric Mullins is batting .258 with an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .386 this season.
  • Mullins is currently 132nd in homers and 118th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with 14. He's driven in 39 runs and is slugging .433.
  • Ryan Mountcastle has 67 hits and an OBP of .303 to go with a slugging percentage of .478 this season.

Mariners and Orioles Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Away

6/24/2022

Angels

W 4-3

Away

6/25/2022

Angels

W 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Angels

L 2-1

Away

6/27/2022

Orioles

L 9-2

Home

6/28/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/29/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/30/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/1/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/2/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/3/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

White Sox

W 4-0

Away

6/24/2022

White Sox

W 4-1

Away

6/25/2022

White Sox

W 6-2

Away

6/26/2022

White Sox

L 4-3

Away

6/27/2022

Mariners

W 9-2

Away

6/28/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/29/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/1/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/2/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/3/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/4/2022

Rangers

-

Home

How To Watch

June
28
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
