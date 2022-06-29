How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Jun 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) reacts after making a sliding catch against the Seattle Mariners to end the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford head into the second of a three-game series against Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The Mariners' .232 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

The Mariners rank 25th in runs scored with 295, 3.9 per game.

The Mariners' .318 on-base percentage is 12th in the league.

The Orioles have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Orioles rank 19th in the league with 311 total runs scored this season.

The Orioles have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Rodriguez ranks 49th in homers and 60th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .262 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks.

Crawford ranks 165th in home runs and 194th in RBI among major league batters this year.

Jesse Winker has 11 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks while batting .227.

Adam Frazier is hitting .223 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks.

Orioles Impact Players

Austin Hays leads Baltimore in batting average (.284) and runs batted in (45) this season while also slugging 11 homers.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Hays is 49th in homers and 21st in RBI.

Cedric Mullins is batting .258 with an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

Mullins is currently 132nd in homers and 118th in RBI in the big leagues.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with 14. He's driven in 39 runs and is slugging .433.

Ryan Mountcastle has 67 hits and an OBP of .303 to go with a slugging percentage of .478 this season.

Mariners and Orioles Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Away 6/24/2022 Angels W 4-3 Away 6/25/2022 Angels W 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Angels L 2-1 Away 6/27/2022 Orioles L 9-2 Home 6/28/2022 Orioles - Home 6/29/2022 Orioles - Home 6/30/2022 Athletics - Home 7/1/2022 Athletics - Home 7/2/2022 Athletics - Home 7/3/2022 Athletics - Home

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 White Sox W 4-0 Away 6/24/2022 White Sox W 4-1 Away 6/25/2022 White Sox W 6-2 Away 6/26/2022 White Sox L 4-3 Away 6/27/2022 Mariners W 9-2 Away 6/28/2022 Mariners - Away 6/29/2022 Mariners - Away 7/1/2022 Twins - Away 7/2/2022 Twins - Away 7/3/2022 Twins - Away 7/4/2022 Rangers - Home

