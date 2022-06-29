How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford head into the second of a three-game series against Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats
- The Mariners' .232 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.
- The Mariners rank 25th in runs scored with 295, 3.9 per game.
- The Mariners' .318 on-base percentage is 12th in the league.
- The Orioles have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- The Orioles rank 19th in the league with 311 total runs scored this season.
- The Orioles have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Mariners Impact Players
- Julio Rodriguez is hitting .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- Rodriguez ranks 49th in homers and 60th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- J.P. Crawford is hitting .262 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks.
- Crawford ranks 165th in home runs and 194th in RBI among major league batters this year.
- Jesse Winker has 11 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks while batting .227.
- Adam Frazier is hitting .223 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks.
Orioles Impact Players
- Austin Hays leads Baltimore in batting average (.284) and runs batted in (45) this season while also slugging 11 homers.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Hays is 49th in homers and 21st in RBI.
- Cedric Mullins is batting .258 with an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .386 this season.
- Mullins is currently 132nd in homers and 118th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with 14. He's driven in 39 runs and is slugging .433.
- Ryan Mountcastle has 67 hits and an OBP of .303 to go with a slugging percentage of .478 this season.
Mariners and Orioles Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/23/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Away
6/24/2022
Angels
W 4-3
Away
6/25/2022
Angels
W 5-3
Away
6/26/2022
Angels
L 2-1
Away
6/27/2022
Orioles
L 9-2
Home
6/28/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/29/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/30/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/1/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/2/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/3/2022
Athletics
-
Home
Orioles
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/23/2022
White Sox
W 4-0
Away
6/24/2022
White Sox
W 4-1
Away
6/25/2022
White Sox
W 6-2
Away
6/26/2022
White Sox
L 4-3
Away
6/27/2022
Mariners
W 9-2
Away
6/28/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/29/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/1/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/2/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/3/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/4/2022
Rangers
-
Home
