How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (27) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate following a 2-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles take the field on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park against Chris Flexen, who is the named starter for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).
  • The Mariners are the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (297 total).
  • The Mariners rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Orioles have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Orioles have scored 311 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Orioles have an OBP of just .296 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez is hitting .276 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .337.
  • Rodriguez's home runs place him 51st in the majors, and he ranks 64th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .261 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks.
  • Crawford ranks 167th in home runs and 202nd in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Jesse Winker has 12 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks while hitting .228.
  • Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team- leading 13 home runs.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Hays leads Baltimore in runs batted in with 45 and has a batting average of .279.
  • Hays is 51st in homers and 23rd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Cedric Mullins has collected 76 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .381 on the year.
  • Overall, Mullins is 134th in home runs and 120th in RBI this year.
  • Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with 14. He's driven in 39 runs and is slugging .428.
  • Ryan Mountcastle has collected 68 hits this season and has an OBP of .303. He's slugging .475 on the year.

Mariners and Orioles Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Angels

W 4-3

Away

6/25/2022

Angels

W 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Angels

L 2-1

Away

6/27/2022

Orioles

L 9-2

Home

6/28/2022

Orioles

W 2-0

Home

6/29/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/30/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/1/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/2/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/3/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/4/2022

Padres

-

Away

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

White Sox

W 4-1

Away

6/25/2022

White Sox

W 6-2

Away

6/26/2022

White Sox

L 4-3

Away

6/27/2022

Mariners

W 9-2

Away

6/28/2022

Mariners

L 2-0

Away

6/29/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/1/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/2/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/3/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/4/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/5/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
29
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

