How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles take the field on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park against Chris Flexen, who is the named starter for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).

The Mariners are the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (297 total).

The Mariners rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Orioles have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Orioles have scored 311 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Orioles have an OBP of just .296 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .276 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .337.

Rodriguez's home runs place him 51st in the majors, and he ranks 64th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .261 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks.

Crawford ranks 167th in home runs and 202nd in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Jesse Winker has 12 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks while hitting .228.

Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team- leading 13 home runs.

Orioles Impact Players

Hays leads Baltimore in runs batted in with 45 and has a batting average of .279.

Hays is 51st in homers and 23rd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Cedric Mullins has collected 76 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .381 on the year.

Overall, Mullins is 134th in home runs and 120th in RBI this year.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with 14. He's driven in 39 runs and is slugging .428.

Ryan Mountcastle has collected 68 hits this season and has an OBP of .303. He's slugging .475 on the year.

Mariners and Orioles Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Angels W 4-3 Away 6/25/2022 Angels W 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Angels L 2-1 Away 6/27/2022 Orioles L 9-2 Home 6/28/2022 Orioles W 2-0 Home 6/29/2022 Orioles - Home 6/30/2022 Athletics - Home 7/1/2022 Athletics - Home 7/2/2022 Athletics - Home 7/3/2022 Athletics - Home 7/4/2022 Padres - Away

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 White Sox W 4-1 Away 6/25/2022 White Sox W 6-2 Away 6/26/2022 White Sox L 4-3 Away 6/27/2022 Mariners W 9-2 Away 6/28/2022 Mariners L 2-0 Away 6/29/2022 Mariners - Away 7/1/2022 Twins - Away 7/2/2022 Twins - Away 7/3/2022 Twins - Away 7/4/2022 Rangers - Home 7/5/2022 Rangers - Home

