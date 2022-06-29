How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles take the field on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park against Chris Flexen, who is the named starter for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats
- The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).
- The Mariners are the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (297 total).
- The Mariners rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The Orioles have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- The Orioles have scored 311 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Orioles have an OBP of just .296 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
Mariners Impact Players
- Julio Rodriguez is hitting .276 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .337.
- Rodriguez's home runs place him 51st in the majors, and he ranks 64th in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford is hitting .261 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks.
- Crawford ranks 167th in home runs and 202nd in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Jesse Winker has 12 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks while hitting .228.
- Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team- leading 13 home runs.
Orioles Impact Players
- Hays leads Baltimore in runs batted in with 45 and has a batting average of .279.
- Hays is 51st in homers and 23rd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Cedric Mullins has collected 76 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .381 on the year.
- Overall, Mullins is 134th in home runs and 120th in RBI this year.
- Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with 14. He's driven in 39 runs and is slugging .428.
- Ryan Mountcastle has collected 68 hits this season and has an OBP of .303. He's slugging .475 on the year.
Mariners and Orioles Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Angels
W 4-3
Away
6/25/2022
Angels
W 5-3
Away
6/26/2022
Angels
L 2-1
Away
6/27/2022
Orioles
L 9-2
Home
6/28/2022
Orioles
W 2-0
Home
6/29/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/30/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/1/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/2/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/3/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/4/2022
Padres
-
Away
Orioles
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
White Sox
W 4-1
Away
6/25/2022
White Sox
W 6-2
Away
6/26/2022
White Sox
L 4-3
Away
6/27/2022
Mariners
W 9-2
Away
6/28/2022
Mariners
L 2-0
Away
6/29/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/1/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/2/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/3/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/4/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/5/2022
Rangers
-
Home
