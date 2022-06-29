Skip to main content

How to Watch Tigers at Giants: MLB Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants host the Tigers in the finale of a quick two-game series on Wednesday.

After the Giants took game one of a quick two-game series against the Tigers on Tuesday, San Francisco looks to make it two-straight wins over Detroit at Oracle Park on Wednesday afternoon.

How to Watch Tigers at Giants Today

Game Date: June 29, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants remain squarely in the NL playoff race with a 40-33 record this season and are one game back of the third wild card spot while sitting five games back of the Dodgers in the NL West. The Tigers, on the other hand, are falling well off pace for the playoffs with a 28-45 mark this season.

San Francisco got an all-around stellar performance by right fielder Mike Yastrzemski in a 4-3 victory over Detroit on Tuesday night. Yastrzemski plated home two runs with an RBI single in the fifth inning to extend the Giants’ lead to 4-0, then robbed Miguel Cabrera of extra bases with a leaping catch to preserve the lead in the late innings.

The Tigers responded to an early four-run deficit, charging back to within one run by scoring in three consecutive innings. Cabrera got the scoring started with an RBI single in the sixth inning, as Detroit made it 4-3 in the top of the eighth. However, Giants closer Camilo Doval got Tigers All-Star Javier Baez to ground into a game-ending double play.

The Giants and Tigers will play one more game in San Francisco with Rony García squaring off against Alex Wood on Wednesday afternoon.

How To Watch

June
29
2022

Tigers at Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
3:30
PM/ET
MLB

