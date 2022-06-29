How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto and Bryan Reynolds will be among the star attractions when the Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Nationals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Nationals rank eighth in the majors with a .251 batting average.
  • The Nationals rank 22nd in runs scored with 308, 4.0 per game.
  • The Nationals are 11th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .219.
  • The Pirates have scored 266 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .287 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Josh Bell paces the Nationals with 46 runs batted in while accumulating a team-high batting average of .315.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Bell's home runs place him 51st, and his RBI tally places him 18th.
  • Soto has shown off his power as he paces his team with 14 home runs.
  • Soto ranks 26th in homers and 103rd in RBI so far this year.
  • Nelson Cruz is batting .244 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks.
  • Cesar Hernandez is batting .262 with 17 doubles, two triples and 24 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 25.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Reynolds ranks 42nd in home runs and 150th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .263 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Hayes ranks 243rd in home runs and 155th in RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has 40 hits this season and a slash line of .219/.318/.415.
  • Jack Suwinski is slugging .447 this season, with a team-best 12 homers while driving in 22 runs.

Nationals and Pirates Schedules

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Away

6/25/2022

Rangers

L 3-2

Away

6/26/2022

Rangers

W 6-4

Away

6/27/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Home

6/28/2022

Pirates

W 3-1

Home

6/29/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/1/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/2/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/3/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/4/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Rays

L 4-3

Away

6/25/2022

Rays

L 6-5

Away

6/26/2022

Rays

L 4-2

Away

6/27/2022

Nationals

L 3-2

Away

6/28/2022

Nationals

L 3-1

Away

6/29/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/1/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/2/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/3/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/5/2022

Yankees

-

Home

How To Watch

June
29
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
