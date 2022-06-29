How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto and Bryan Reynolds will be among the star attractions when the Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nationals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Nationals rank eighth in the majors with a .251 batting average.

The Nationals rank 22nd in runs scored with 308, 4.0 per game.

The Nationals are 11th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .219.

The Pirates have scored 266 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .287 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Nationals Impact Players

Josh Bell paces the Nationals with 46 runs batted in while accumulating a team-high batting average of .315.

Of all hitters in baseball, Bell's home runs place him 51st, and his RBI tally places him 18th.

Soto has shown off his power as he paces his team with 14 home runs.

Soto ranks 26th in homers and 103rd in RBI so far this year.

Nelson Cruz is batting .244 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks.

Cesar Hernandez is batting .262 with 17 doubles, two triples and 24 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 25.

Among all hitters in MLB, Reynolds ranks 42nd in home runs and 150th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .263 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Among all major league hitters, Hayes ranks 243rd in home runs and 155th in RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach has 40 hits this season and a slash line of .219/.318/.415.

Jack Suwinski is slugging .447 this season, with a team-best 12 homers while driving in 22 runs.

Nationals and Pirates Schedules

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Away 6/25/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away 6/26/2022 Rangers W 6-4 Away 6/27/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Home 6/28/2022 Pirates W 3-1 Home 6/29/2022 Pirates - Home 7/1/2022 Marlins - Home 7/2/2022 Marlins - Home 7/3/2022 Marlins - Home 7/4/2022 Marlins - Home 7/5/2022 Phillies - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Rays L 4-3 Away 6/25/2022 Rays L 6-5 Away 6/26/2022 Rays L 4-2 Away 6/27/2022 Nationals L 3-2 Away 6/28/2022 Nationals L 3-1 Away 6/29/2022 Nationals - Away 6/30/2022 Brewers - Home 7/1/2022 Brewers - Home 7/2/2022 Brewers - Home 7/3/2022 Brewers - Home 7/5/2022 Yankees - Home

