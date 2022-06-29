How to Watch White Sox at Angels

The White Sox and the Angels meet at Angel Stadium on Wednesday in MLB regular-season action.

The White Sox and Angels wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday at Angel Stadium in regular-season action. The White Sox are currently 34-38 and are sitting in third place in the AL Central, six-and-a-half games behind the division-leading Twins. Meanwhile, the Angels are third in the AL West at 36-40, 11 games behind the Astros who lead the division.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: June 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

The Angels will be sending Shohei Ohtani to the mound on Wednesday with the 2021 AL MVP looking for his seventh win of the season. Ohtani is 6-4 so far in the regular season campaign with a 2.90 ERA to go along with his 90 strikeouts. His most recent outing was a June 22 game against the Royals where he went for eight innings, allowing just two hits and no runs along with his 13 strikeouts in the shutout win.

Meanwhile, the White Sox will counter with Michael Kopech in the series finale with the right-handed pitcher hoping to improve on his 2-4 record so far this season.

