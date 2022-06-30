How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Jun 29, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with third baseman Austin Riley (27) after the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves head into a matchup with Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday at 6:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022

Thursday, June 30, 2022 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Phillies have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).

The Phillies score the 10th-most runs in baseball (356 total, 4.7 per game).

The Phillies rank 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Braves' .246 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

The Braves are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 358 total runs this season.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies with 22 long balls.

In all of MLB, Schwarber ranks fourth in homers and 17th in RBI.

Hoskins has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 37 walks while batting .250.

Hoskins is 29th in homers and 47th in RBI so far this year.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .245 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

J.T. Realmuto is hitting .235 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.

Braves Impact Players

Matt Olson is batting .256 for Atlanta with a team-high 43 RBI.

Among all batters in the majors, Olson's home run total ranks 44th and his RBI tally ranks 29th.

Dansby Swanson leads Atlanta in batting average (.291) and runs batted in (43) this season while also slugging 13 homers.

Swanson ranks 36th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 29th in RBI.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in home runs with 18 and runs batted in with 43.

Marcell Ozuna has collected 62 hits this season and has an OBP of .279. He's slugging .405 on the year.

Phillies and Braves Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Padres L 1-0 Away 6/25/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 6/26/2022 Padres W 8-5 Away 6/28/2022 Braves L 5-3 Home 6/29/2022 Braves L 4-1 Home 6/30/2022 Braves - Home 7/1/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/2/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/3/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/5/2022 Nationals - Home 7/6/2022 Nationals - Home

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 6/25/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Home 6/26/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Home 6/28/2022 Phillies W 5-3 Away 6/29/2022 Phillies W 4-1 Away 6/30/2022 Phillies - Away 7/1/2022 Reds - Away 7/2/2022 Reds - Away 7/3/2022 Reds - Away 7/4/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/5/2022 Cardinals - Home

