How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves head into a matchup with Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday at 6:05 PM ET.
- Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Phillies vs. Braves Batting Stats
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).
- The Phillies score the 10th-most runs in baseball (356 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Phillies rank 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Braves' .246 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- The Braves are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 358 total runs this season.
- The Braves have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies with 22 long balls.
- In all of MLB, Schwarber ranks fourth in homers and 17th in RBI.
- Hoskins has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 37 walks while batting .250.
- Hoskins is 29th in homers and 47th in RBI so far this year.
- Nicholas Castellanos is batting .245 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.
- J.T. Realmuto is hitting .235 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.
Braves Impact Players
- Matt Olson is batting .256 for Atlanta with a team-high 43 RBI.
- Among all batters in the majors, Olson's home run total ranks 44th and his RBI tally ranks 29th.
- Dansby Swanson leads Atlanta in batting average (.291) and runs batted in (43) this season while also slugging 13 homers.
- Swanson ranks 36th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 29th in RBI.
- Austin Riley leads Atlanta in home runs with 18 and runs batted in with 43.
- Marcell Ozuna has collected 62 hits this season and has an OBP of .279. He's slugging .405 on the year.
Phillies and Braves Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Padres
L 1-0
Away
6/25/2022
Padres
W 4-2
Away
6/26/2022
Padres
W 8-5
Away
6/28/2022
Braves
L 5-3
Home
6/29/2022
Braves
L 4-1
Home
6/30/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/1/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
7/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
7/3/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
7/5/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/6/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Dodgers
L 4-1
Home
6/25/2022
Dodgers
W 5-3
Home
6/26/2022
Dodgers
L 5-3
Home
6/28/2022
Phillies
W 5-3
Away
6/29/2022
Phillies
W 4-1
Away
6/30/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/1/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/2/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/3/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
7/5/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
