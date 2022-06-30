How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with third baseman Austin Riley (27) after the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves head into a matchup with Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday at 6:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).
  • The Phillies score the 10th-most runs in baseball (356 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Phillies rank 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .315.
  • The Braves' .246 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
  • The Braves are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 358 total runs this season.
  • The Braves have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies with 22 long balls.
  • In all of MLB, Schwarber ranks fourth in homers and 17th in RBI.
  • Hoskins has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 37 walks while batting .250.
  • Hoskins is 29th in homers and 47th in RBI so far this year.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is batting .245 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.
  • J.T. Realmuto is hitting .235 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.

Braves Impact Players

  • Matt Olson is batting .256 for Atlanta with a team-high 43 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Olson's home run total ranks 44th and his RBI tally ranks 29th.
  • Dansby Swanson leads Atlanta in batting average (.291) and runs batted in (43) this season while also slugging 13 homers.
  • Swanson ranks 36th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 29th in RBI.
  • Austin Riley leads Atlanta in home runs with 18 and runs batted in with 43.
  • Marcell Ozuna has collected 62 hits this season and has an OBP of .279. He's slugging .405 on the year.

Phillies and Braves Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Padres

L 1-0

Away

6/25/2022

Padres

W 4-2

Away

6/26/2022

Padres

W 8-5

Away

6/28/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Home

6/29/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Home

6/30/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/1/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/5/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/6/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Home

6/25/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Home

6/26/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Home

6/28/2022

Phillies

W 5-3

Away

6/29/2022

Phillies

W 4-1

Away

6/30/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/1/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/2/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/3/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/5/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

How To Watch

June
30
2022

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
