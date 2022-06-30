How to watch Braves at Phillies: Stream MLB online, TV channel

The Braves go for the three-game sweep of the Phillies on Thursday in the finale of their series.

The Atlanta Braves have come to Philadelphia and taken the first two games of a three-game set against the Phillies.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: June 30, 2022

Game Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Atlanta was fresh off a series loss to the Dodgers in an emotional series, but the Braves bounced back to win game one 5-3 and the game two 4-1.

The back-to-back wins have helped the Braves move back to within three games of the first-place Mets and has them at 44-32 on the season, which is a season-high 12 games over .500.

Thursday, they will look to finish off the sweep when they send Ian Anderson to the mound. The Braves have been playing well when he pitches as they have won five of his last six starts.

The Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola as they look to avoid the sweep. Nola has been pitching well lately and the Phillies have won five of his last six starts. The only loss during that stretch was in his previous start when the Padres shut them out in a 1-0 defeat.

