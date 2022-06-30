How to watch Braves at Phillies: Stream MLB online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Braves at Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Braves go for the three-game sweep of the Phillies on Thursday in the finale of their series.

The Atlanta Braves have come to Philadelphia and taken the first two games of a three-game set against the Phillies.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: June 30, 2022

Game Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Atlanta was fresh off a series loss to the Dodgers in an emotional series, but the Braves bounced back to win game one 5-3 and the game two 4-1.

The back-to-back wins have helped the Braves move back to within three games of the first-place Mets and has them at 44-32 on the season, which is a season-high 12 games over .500.

Thursday, they will look to finish off the sweep when they send Ian Anderson to the mound. The Braves have been playing well when he pitches as they have won five of his last six starts.

The Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola as they look to avoid the sweep. Nola has been pitching well lately and the Phillies have won five of his last six starts. The only loss during that stretch was in his previous start when the Padres shut them out in a 1-0 defeat.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
30
2022

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
6:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) celebrates his three run home run against the New York Mets with manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to watch Yankees at Astros: Stream MLB online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 29, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with third baseman Austin Riley (27) after the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to watch Braves at Phillies: Stream MLB online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch NHSLS Girls Showcase: Stream online free, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
shams_announcement_graphic_03
entertainment

How to Watch NBA Free Agency Show featuring Shams Charania

By Frank Urbina31 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) reacts after a missed shoot against New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing (7) plays for the ball against New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (13) reacts after failing to convert a goal opportunity against CF Montreal during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
USATSI_17457614
entertainment

How to Watch NBA Today Free Agency Special featuring Adrian Wojnarowski

By Frank Urbina1 hour ago
Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Satoshi Kodaira plays a shot onto the fifth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

John Deere Classic, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy