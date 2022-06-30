How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Brandon Drury and the Cincinnati Reds take the field on Thursday at Wrigley Field against Kyle Hendricks, who is projected to start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Cubs vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).
- The Cubs are the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (321 total).
- The Cubs are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- The Reds rank 17th in the league with 322 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras leads the Cubs with a .280 batting average.
- Including all hitters in the majors, Contreras' home runs place him 36th, and his RBI tally puts him 76th.
- Ian Happ has driven in the most runs for the Cubs with 37 runs batted in.
- Happ ranks 91st in homers and 54th in RBI so far this year.
- Nico Hoerner has seven doubles, three triples, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .304.
- Patrick Wisdom has put up a team-high 14 home runs and has driven in 37 runs.
Reds Impact Players
- Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs (16) and runs batted in (40) this season while batting .275.
- Drury's home run total puts him 18th in the majors, and he ranks 37th in RBI.
- Tommy Pham has collected 58 hits this season and has an OBP of .341. He's slugging .409 on the year.
- Pham is 61st in home runs and 117th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati with a .281 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 38 runs.
- Joey Votto has collected 42 hits this season and has an OBP of .336. He's slugging .378 on the year.
Cubs and Reds Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Cardinals
W 3-0
Away
6/25/2022
Cardinals
L 5-3
Away
6/26/2022
Cardinals
W 6-5
Away
6/28/2022
Reds
L 5-3
Home
6/29/2022
Reds
W 8-3
Home
6/30/2022
Reds
-
Home
7/1/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/2/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/3/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/4/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/5/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Giants
W 4-2
Away
6/25/2022
Giants
L 9-2
Away
6/26/2022
Giants
W 10-3
Away
6/28/2022
Cubs
W 5-3
Away
6/29/2022
Cubs
L 8-3
Away
6/30/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/1/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/2/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/4/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/5/2022
Mets
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
