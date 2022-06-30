How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Jun 29, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) and manager David Ross (3) high five with center fielder Christopher Morel (5) after they score on Contreras' two run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Drury and the Cincinnati Reds take the field on Thursday at Wrigley Field against Kyle Hendricks, who is projected to start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Cubs vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).

The Cubs are the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (321 total).

The Cubs are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Reds have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

The Reds rank 17th in the league with 322 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras leads the Cubs with a .280 batting average.

Including all hitters in the majors, Contreras' home runs place him 36th, and his RBI tally puts him 76th.

Ian Happ has driven in the most runs for the Cubs with 37 runs batted in.

Happ ranks 91st in homers and 54th in RBI so far this year.

Nico Hoerner has seven doubles, three triples, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .304.

Patrick Wisdom has put up a team-high 14 home runs and has driven in 37 runs.

Reds Impact Players

Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs (16) and runs batted in (40) this season while batting .275.

Drury's home run total puts him 18th in the majors, and he ranks 37th in RBI.

Tommy Pham has collected 58 hits this season and has an OBP of .341. He's slugging .409 on the year.

Pham is 61st in home runs and 117th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati with a .281 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 38 runs.

Joey Votto has collected 42 hits this season and has an OBP of .336. He's slugging .378 on the year.

Cubs and Reds Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Cardinals W 3-0 Away 6/25/2022 Cardinals L 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Cardinals W 6-5 Away 6/28/2022 Reds L 5-3 Home 6/29/2022 Reds W 8-3 Home 6/30/2022 Reds - Home 7/1/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/2/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/3/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/4/2022 Brewers - Away 7/5/2022 Brewers - Away

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 6/25/2022 Giants L 9-2 Away 6/26/2022 Giants W 10-3 Away 6/28/2022 Cubs W 5-3 Away 6/29/2022 Cubs L 8-3 Away 6/30/2022 Cubs - Away 7/1/2022 Braves - Home 7/2/2022 Braves - Home 7/3/2022 Braves - Home 7/4/2022 Mets - Home 7/5/2022 Mets - Home

