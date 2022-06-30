How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

June 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) and second baseman Josh Harrison (5) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox square off against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET at Angel Stadium.

Angels vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Angels are 21st in MLB with a .237 batting average.
  • The Angels have the No. 15 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (323 total runs).
  • The Angels are 22nd in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.
  • The White Sox have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 308 (4.2 per game).
  • The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout has a team- leading batting average of .285, and leads the Angels in long balls with 23.
  • Trout's home runs rank him second in baseball, and he ranks 19th in RBI.
  • Ohtani has made the most of his opportunities as he paces his team with 49 runs batted in.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Ohtani ranks 13th in home runs and 13th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward is hitting .313 with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Jared Walsh has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .257.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu leads Chicago in home runs this season with nine while driving in 35 runs.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Abreu's home run total ranks 73rd and his RBI tally ranks 65th.
  • Luis Robert is a key run producer for Chicago with a .295 average, eight homers and 38 RBI.
  • Robert is currently 88th in homers and 46th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Tim Anderson has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .382 and a slugging percentage of .467 this season.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with a .302 batting average. He's also hit seven homers and has 33 RBI.

Angels and White Sox Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Mariners

L 4-3

Home

6/25/2022

Mariners

L 5-3

Home

6/26/2022

Mariners

W 2-1

Home

6/27/2022

White Sox

W 4-3

Home

6/28/2022

White Sox

L 11-4

Home

6/29/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/1/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/5/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/6/2022

Marlins

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Orioles

L 4-1

Home

6/25/2022

Orioles

L 6-2

Home

6/26/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Home

6/27/2022

Angels

L 4-3

Away

6/28/2022

Angels

W 11-4

Away

6/29/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/1/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/2/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/3/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/4/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/5/2022

Twins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
29
2022

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:38
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

