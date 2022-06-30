How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

June 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) and second baseman Josh Harrison (5) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox square off against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET at Angel Stadium.

Angels vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Angels vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Angels are 21st in MLB with a .237 batting average.

The Angels have the No. 15 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (323 total runs).

The Angels are 22nd in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

The White Sox have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 308 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Angels Impact Players

Mike Trout has a team- leading batting average of .285, and leads the Angels in long balls with 23.

Trout's home runs rank him second in baseball, and he ranks 19th in RBI.

Ohtani has made the most of his opportunities as he paces his team with 49 runs batted in.

Of all MLB hitters, Ohtani ranks 13th in home runs and 13th in RBI.

Taylor Ward is hitting .313 with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Jared Walsh has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .257.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu leads Chicago in home runs this season with nine while driving in 35 runs.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Abreu's home run total ranks 73rd and his RBI tally ranks 65th.

Luis Robert is a key run producer for Chicago with a .295 average, eight homers and 38 RBI.

Robert is currently 88th in homers and 46th in RBI in the major leagues.

Tim Anderson has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .382 and a slugging percentage of .467 this season.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with a .302 batting average. He's also hit seven homers and has 33 RBI.

Angels and White Sox Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Mariners L 4-3 Home 6/25/2022 Mariners L 5-3 Home 6/26/2022 Mariners W 2-1 Home 6/27/2022 White Sox W 4-3 Home 6/28/2022 White Sox L 11-4 Home 6/29/2022 White Sox - Home 7/1/2022 Astros - Away 7/2/2022 Astros - Away 7/3/2022 Astros - Away 7/5/2022 Marlins - Away 7/6/2022 Marlins - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Orioles L 4-1 Home 6/25/2022 Orioles L 6-2 Home 6/26/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 6/27/2022 Angels L 4-3 Away 6/28/2022 Angels W 11-4 Away 6/29/2022 Angels - Away 7/1/2022 Giants - Away 7/2/2022 Giants - Away 7/3/2022 Giants - Away 7/4/2022 Twins - Home 7/5/2022 Twins - Home

