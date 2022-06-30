How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kyle Hendricks starts for the Chicago Cubs on Thursday against Tommy Pham and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.
Cubs vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Cubs vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Cubs are 12th in the majors with a .245 batting average.
- The Cubs rank 19th in runs scored with 321, 4.3 per game.
- The Cubs rank eighth in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The Reds' .242 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- The Reds have scored 322 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras paces the Cubs with a team-leading batting average of .280.
- Contreras is 36th in homers and 76th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Ian Happ has totaled 37 runs batted in to pace his team.
- Happ ranks 92nd in homers and 55th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Nico Hoerner has seven doubles, three triples, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .304.
- Patrick Wisdom has managed a team-high 14 home runs and has driven in 37 runs.
Reds Impact Players
- Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs (16) and runs batted in (40) this season while batting .275.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Drury ranks 18th in homers and 37th in RBI.
- Pham has 58 hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.
- Pham is 61st in home runs and 117th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Kyle Farmer's batting average of .281 leads all Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Joey Votto has 42 hits and an OBP of .336 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.
Cubs and Reds Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Cardinals
W 3-0
Away
6/25/2022
Cardinals
L 5-3
Away
6/26/2022
Cardinals
W 6-5
Away
6/28/2022
Reds
L 5-3
Home
6/29/2022
Reds
W 8-3
Home
6/30/2022
Reds
-
Home
7/1/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/2/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/3/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/4/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/5/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Giants
W 4-2
Away
6/25/2022
Giants
L 9-2
Away
6/26/2022
Giants
W 10-3
Away
6/28/2022
Cubs
W 5-3
Away
6/29/2022
Cubs
L 8-3
Away
6/30/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/1/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/2/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/4/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/5/2022
Mets
-
Home
