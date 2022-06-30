How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates his solo home run in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario will take on the Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final of a five-game series at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. Twins Batting Stats

  • The Guardians' .248 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Guardians are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (319 total).
  • The Guardians rank 21st in the league with a .308 on-base percentage.
  • The Twins have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
  • The Twins rank 11th in the league with 353 total runs scored this season.
  • The Twins have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez paces the Guardians with 16 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 63.
  • Ramirez's home runs rank him 18th in baseball, and he is third in RBI.
  • Rosario is batting .293 with 12 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • Rosario ranks 289th in homers in MLB and 172nd in RBI.
  • Steven Kwan is hitting .288 with eight doubles, three triples, a home run and 27 walks.
  • Josh Naylor is batting .271 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Twins Impact Players

  • Luis Arraez leads Minnesota in batting average (.337) this season while adding four home runs and 27 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Arraez is 207th in homers and 136th in RBI.
  • Buxton leads Minnesota in home runs with 20 and runs batted in with 36.
  • Buxton is sixth among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 60th in RBI.
  • Max Kepler has 55 hits this season and a slash line of .240/.342/.402.
  • Gio Urshela has 63 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Guardians and Twins Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Red Sox

L 8-3

Home

6/27/2022

Twins

L 11-1

Home

6/28/2022

Twins

W 3-2

Home

6/28/2022

Twins

L 6-0

Home

6/29/2022

Twins

W 7-6

Home

6/30/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/1/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/2/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/3/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/4/2022

Tigers

-

Away

7/4/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Rockies

W 6-3

Home

6/27/2022

Guardians

W 11-1

Away

6/28/2022

Guardians

L 3-2

Away

6/28/2022

Guardians

W 6-0

Away

6/29/2022

Guardians

L 7-6

Away

6/30/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/1/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/2/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/3/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/4/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/5/2022

White Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
30
2022

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

