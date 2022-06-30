How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Jun 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates his solo home run in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario will take on the Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final of a five-game series at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022

Thursday, June 30, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Guardians vs. Twins Batting Stats

The Guardians' .248 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

The Guardians are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (319 total).

The Guardians rank 21st in the league with a .308 on-base percentage.

The Twins have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

The Twins rank 11th in the league with 353 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez paces the Guardians with 16 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 63.

Ramirez's home runs rank him 18th in baseball, and he is third in RBI.

Rosario is batting .293 with 12 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 13 walks.

Rosario ranks 289th in homers in MLB and 172nd in RBI.

Steven Kwan is hitting .288 with eight doubles, three triples, a home run and 27 walks.

Josh Naylor is batting .271 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Twins Impact Players

Luis Arraez leads Minnesota in batting average (.337) this season while adding four home runs and 27 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Arraez is 207th in homers and 136th in RBI.

Buxton leads Minnesota in home runs with 20 and runs batted in with 36.

Buxton is sixth among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 60th in RBI.

Max Kepler has 55 hits this season and a slash line of .240/.342/.402.

Gio Urshela has 63 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Guardians and Twins Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Red Sox L 8-3 Home 6/27/2022 Twins L 11-1 Home 6/28/2022 Twins W 3-2 Home 6/28/2022 Twins L 6-0 Home 6/29/2022 Twins W 7-6 Home 6/30/2022 Twins - Home 7/1/2022 Yankees - Home 7/2/2022 Yankees - Home 7/3/2022 Yankees - Home 7/4/2022 Tigers - Away 7/4/2022 Tigers - Away

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Rockies W 6-3 Home 6/27/2022 Guardians W 11-1 Away 6/28/2022 Guardians L 3-2 Away 6/28/2022 Guardians W 6-0 Away 6/29/2022 Guardians L 7-6 Away 6/30/2022 Guardians - Away 7/1/2022 Orioles - Home 7/2/2022 Orioles - Home 7/3/2022 Orioles - Home 7/4/2022 White Sox - Away 7/5/2022 White Sox - Away

Regional restrictions apply.