How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario will take on the Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final of a five-game series at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Guardians vs. Twins Batting Stats
- The Guardians' .248 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
- The Guardians are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (319 total).
- The Guardians rank 21st in the league with a .308 on-base percentage.
- The Twins have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- The Twins rank 11th in the league with 353 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
Guardians Impact Players
- Jose Ramirez paces the Guardians with 16 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 63.
- Ramirez's home runs rank him 18th in baseball, and he is third in RBI.
- Rosario is batting .293 with 12 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Rosario ranks 289th in homers in MLB and 172nd in RBI.
- Steven Kwan is hitting .288 with eight doubles, three triples, a home run and 27 walks.
- Josh Naylor is batting .271 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks.
Twins Impact Players
- Luis Arraez leads Minnesota in batting average (.337) this season while adding four home runs and 27 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Arraez is 207th in homers and 136th in RBI.
- Buxton leads Minnesota in home runs with 20 and runs batted in with 36.
- Buxton is sixth among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 60th in RBI.
- Max Kepler has 55 hits this season and a slash line of .240/.342/.402.
- Gio Urshela has 63 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.
Guardians and Twins Schedules
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Red Sox
L 8-3
Home
6/27/2022
Twins
L 11-1
Home
6/28/2022
Twins
W 3-2
Home
6/28/2022
Twins
L 6-0
Home
6/29/2022
Twins
W 7-6
Home
6/30/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/1/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/2/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/3/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/4/2022
Tigers
-
Away
7/4/2022
Tigers
-
Away
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Rockies
W 6-3
Home
6/27/2022
Guardians
W 11-1
Away
6/28/2022
Guardians
L 3-2
Away
6/28/2022
Guardians
W 6-0
Away
6/29/2022
Guardians
L 7-6
Away
6/30/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/1/2022
Orioles
-
Home
7/2/2022
Orioles
-
Home
7/3/2022
Orioles
-
Home
7/4/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/5/2022
White Sox
-
Away
How To Watch
June
30
2022
Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians
TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
