How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees take the field on Thursday at Minute Maid Park against Luis Garcia, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 6:10 PM ET for the final game of a one-game series.

Yankees vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees vs. Astros Batting Stats

  • The Yankees are 18th in MLB with a .238 batting average.
  • The Yankees are the highest scoring team in MLB play averaging five runs per game (383 total).
  • The Yankees are eighth in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
  • The Astros have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
  • The Astros have scored 320 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Astros have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge paces the Yankees with 29 home runs and 59 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .290.
  • Of all batters in MLB, Judge's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally places him fourth.
  • Anthony Rizzo is hitting .216 with 10 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Rizzo is sixth in home runs and 12th in RBI in the majors.
  • DJ LeMahieu is hitting .266 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.
  • Stanton has five doubles, 19 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .240.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in home runs with 23, runs batted in with 56 and his batting average of .316 is also best on his team.
  • Alvarez's home run total puts him second in MLB, and he ranks sixth in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .256 with an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .488 this season.
  • Overall, Tucker ranks 20th in home runs and 11th in RBI this year.
  • Alex Bregman is slashing .241/.361/.407 this season for the Astros.
  • Jose Altuve has 61 hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .524 this season.

Yankees and Astros Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Astros

L 3-0

Home

6/26/2022

Astros

W 6-3

Home

6/27/2022

Athletics

W 9-5

Home

6/28/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

6/29/2022

Athletics

W 5-3

Home

6/30/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/1/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/2/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/3/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/5/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/6/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Yankees

W 3-1

Away

6/25/2022

Yankees

W 3-0

Away

6/26/2022

Yankees

L 6-3

Away

6/28/2022

Mets

W 9-1

Away

6/29/2022

Mets

W 2-0

Away

6/30/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/1/2022

Angels

-

Home

7/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

7/3/2022

Angels

-

Home

7/4/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/5/2022

Royals

-

Home

