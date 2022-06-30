How to watch Yankees at Astros: Stream MLB online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Yankees at Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Yankees head to Houston for a huge single game with the Astros on Thursday night.

The New York Yankees make a quick trip to Houston on Thursday for just one game with the Astros before heading to Cleveland to take on the Guardians this weekend.

How to Watch New York Yankees at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: June 30, 2022

Game Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream New York Yankees at Houston Astros on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Yankees and Astros were scheduled to play in Houston at the beginning of the season, but it was postponed by the lockout, which forced it to be rescheduled. The Yankees will play one game on Thursday and then come back for a doubleheader right after the All-Star break.

It is a weird quirk in the schedule this year, but it should bring MLB fans a great game on Thursday night.

The two teams split a four-game series last weekend, with the Yankees winning the first and fourth games. 

That was also the last time the Yankees had been no-hit. The Astros nearly no-hit them a second straight game, but it was broken up in the seventh inning of the finale.

It was a great series and Thursday should be just another chapter for two of the best teams in the American League this year.

Jun 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) celebrates his three run home run against the New York Mets with manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
