How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels play Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
Angels vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Angels vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Angels are 21st in the majors with a .237 batting average.
- The Angels rank 15th in runs scored with 323, 4.2 per game.
- The Angels are 22nd in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox's .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- The White Sox have scored 308 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The White Sox have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Angels Impact Players
- Trout paces the Angels with 23 home runs and has racked up a team-best batting average of .285.
- Including all MLB hitters, Trout ranks 28th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Shohei Ohtani has put up 49 runs batted in to pace his team.
- Ohtani ranks 13th in homers and 13th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Taylor Ward has 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks while batting .313.
- Jared Walsh is batting .257 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu leads Chicago with nine home runs this season. He's batting .273 with 35 RBI.
- Among all batters in MLB, Abreu's home run total ranks 73rd and his RBI tally ranks 64th.
- Robert is a key run producer for Chicago with a .295 average, eight homers and 38 RBI.
- Among all major league batters, Robert ranks 88th in homers and 45th in RBI.
- Tim Anderson has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .382 and a slugging percentage of .467 this season.
- Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with a batting average of .302. He's also hit seven home runs with 33 RBI.
Angels and White Sox Schedules
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Mariners
L 4-3
Home
6/25/2022
Mariners
L 5-3
Home
6/26/2022
Mariners
W 2-1
Home
6/27/2022
White Sox
W 4-3
Home
6/28/2022
White Sox
L 11-4
Home
6/29/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/1/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/2/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/3/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/5/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/6/2022
Marlins
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Orioles
L 4-1
Home
6/25/2022
Orioles
L 6-2
Home
6/26/2022
Orioles
W 4-3
Home
6/27/2022
Angels
L 4-3
Away
6/28/2022
Angels
W 11-4
Away
6/29/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/1/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/2/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/3/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/4/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/5/2022
Twins
-
Home
