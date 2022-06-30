How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

June 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) and second baseman Josh Harrison (5) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels play Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

Angels vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Angels vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Angels are 21st in the majors with a .237 batting average.
  • The Angels rank 15th in runs scored with 323, 4.2 per game.
  • The Angels are 22nd in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.
  • The White Sox's .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
  • The White Sox have scored 308 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The White Sox have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout paces the Angels with 23 home runs and has racked up a team-best batting average of .285.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Trout ranks 28th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Shohei Ohtani has put up 49 runs batted in to pace his team.
  • Ohtani ranks 13th in homers and 13th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Taylor Ward has 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks while batting .313.
  • Jared Walsh is batting .257 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads Chicago with nine home runs this season. He's batting .273 with 35 RBI.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Abreu's home run total ranks 73rd and his RBI tally ranks 64th.
  • Robert is a key run producer for Chicago with a .295 average, eight homers and 38 RBI.
  • Among all major league batters, Robert ranks 88th in homers and 45th in RBI.
  • Tim Anderson has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .382 and a slugging percentage of .467 this season.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with a batting average of .302. He's also hit seven home runs with 33 RBI.

Angels and White Sox Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Mariners

L 4-3

Home

6/25/2022

Mariners

L 5-3

Home

6/26/2022

Mariners

W 2-1

Home

6/27/2022

White Sox

W 4-3

Home

6/28/2022

White Sox

L 11-4

Home

6/29/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/1/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/5/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/6/2022

Marlins

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Orioles

L 4-1

Home

6/25/2022

Orioles

L 6-2

Home

6/26/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Home

6/27/2022

Angels

L 4-3

Away

6/28/2022

Angels

W 11-4

Away

6/29/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/1/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/2/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/3/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/4/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/5/2022

Twins

-

Home

