How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65), Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10), and Pirates right fielder Bligh Madris (66) celebrate after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and Bryan Reynolds are the hottest hitters on the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates, who play on Thursday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Brewers are 23rd in MLB with a .234 batting average.
  • The Brewers are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (342 total).
  • The Brewers' .312 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored 274 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .288 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Tellez leads the Brewers with 15 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 47.
  • Tellez ranks 20th in homers and 17th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Christian Yelich is hitting .252 to lead the lineup.
  • Yelich is 113th in homers and 136th in RBI among MLB batters this season.
  • Willy Adames has 15 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Andrew McCutchen is hitting .244 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 15 and runs batted in with 31.
  • In all of MLB, Reynolds ranks 20th in home runs and 104th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .262 average while slugging three homers and driving in 25 runs.
  • Among all major league hitters, Hayes ranks 244th in home runs and 153rd in RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has 41 hits this season and a slash line of .220/.324/.430.
  • Jack Suwinski has collected 38 hits this season and has an OBP of .287. He's slugging .445 on the year.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Blue Jays

L 9-4

Home

6/25/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-4

Home

6/26/2022

Blue Jays

W 10-3

Home

6/28/2022

Rays

W 5-3

Away

6/29/2022

Rays

W 5-3

Away

6/30/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/1/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/2/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/3/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/4/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/5/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Rays

L 6-5

Away

6/26/2022

Rays

L 4-2

Away

6/27/2022

Nationals

L 3-2

Away

6/28/2022

Nationals

L 3-1

Away

6/29/2022

Nationals

W 8-7

Away

6/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/1/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/2/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/3/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/5/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/6/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
30
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

