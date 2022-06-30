How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65), Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10), and Pirates right fielder Bligh Madris (66) celebrate after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and Bryan Reynolds are the hottest hitters on the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates, who play on Thursday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022

Thursday, June 30, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Brewers are 23rd in MLB with a .234 batting average.

The Brewers are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (342 total).

The Brewers' .312 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored 274 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .288 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

Tellez leads the Brewers with 15 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 47.

Tellez ranks 20th in homers and 17th in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Christian Yelich is hitting .252 to lead the lineup.

Yelich is 113th in homers and 136th in RBI among MLB batters this season.

Willy Adames has 15 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .244 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 15 and runs batted in with 31.

In all of MLB, Reynolds ranks 20th in home runs and 104th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .262 average while slugging three homers and driving in 25 runs.

Among all major league hitters, Hayes ranks 244th in home runs and 153rd in RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach has 41 hits this season and a slash line of .220/.324/.430.

Jack Suwinski has collected 38 hits this season and has an OBP of .287. He's slugging .445 on the year.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Blue Jays L 9-4 Home 6/25/2022 Blue Jays W 5-4 Home 6/26/2022 Blue Jays W 10-3 Home 6/28/2022 Rays W 5-3 Away 6/29/2022 Rays W 5-3 Away 6/30/2022 Pirates - Away 7/1/2022 Pirates - Away 7/2/2022 Pirates - Away 7/3/2022 Pirates - Away 7/4/2022 Cubs - Home 7/5/2022 Cubs - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Rays L 6-5 Away 6/26/2022 Rays L 4-2 Away 6/27/2022 Nationals L 3-2 Away 6/28/2022 Nationals L 3-1 Away 6/29/2022 Nationals W 8-7 Away 6/30/2022 Brewers - Home 7/1/2022 Brewers - Home 7/2/2022 Brewers - Home 7/3/2022 Brewers - Home 7/5/2022 Yankees - Home 7/6/2022 Yankees - Home

