How to Watch Brewers at Pirates: Stream MLB, TV Channel, Start Time

The Brewers go for their fifth straight win on Thursday when they open up a four-game series with the rival Pirates.

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their six-game road trip in Pittsburgh on Thursday when they open a four-game series with the Pirates.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: June 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

The Brewers head to Pittsburgh fresh off a quick two-game sweep of the Rays in Tampa Bay.

The Brewers won both games 5-3 and have now won four straight. The four-game winning streak has helped move them back into first place in the NL Central one-game-and-a-half up on the Cardinals.

Thursday, they will look to stay hot when they send Adrian Houser to the mound in the opener. Houser has been struggling over his last four starts and the Brewers have lost three of them.

The Pirates will counter with J.T. Brubaker as they look to win their second straight game. Pittsburgh has struggled with him on the mound as it has lost four of his last five starts.

The one win was a 12-1 victory over the Cubs when Brubaker gave up no runs in six solid innings of work.

Thursday the Pirates hope to get much of the same as they try and slow down a red-hot Brewers team.

