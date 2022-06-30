How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Jun 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates his solo home run in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final game of a five-game series.

Guardians vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022

Thursday, June 30, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Twins Batting Stats

The Guardians have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.248).

The Guardians rank 20th in runs scored with 319, 4.4 per game.

The Guardians are 21st in the league with a .308 on-base percentage.

The Twins' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

The Twins have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 353 (4.5 per game).

The Twins have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez paces the Guardians in home runs (16) and runs batted in (63).

Among all hitters in the majors, Ramirez's home runs rank him 18th, and his RBI tally places him third.

Amed Rosario is batting .293 with 12 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 13 walks.

Rosario is 289th in homers and 172nd in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Kwan has eight doubles, three triples, a home run and 27 walks while hitting .288.

Josh Naylor is batting .271 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Twins Impact Players

Arraez leads Minnesota with a batting average of .337. He's also hit four home runs with 27 RBI.

Arraez is 207th in homers and 136th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in home runs (20) and runs batted in (36) this season while batting .235.

Buxton is sixth in home runs and 60th in RBI among all major league batters this season.

Max Kepler has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Gio Urshela is batting .258 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Guardians and Twins Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Red Sox L 8-3 Home 6/27/2022 Twins L 11-1 Home 6/28/2022 Twins W 3-2 Home 6/28/2022 Twins L 6-0 Home 6/29/2022 Twins W 7-6 Home 6/30/2022 Twins - Home 7/1/2022 Yankees - Home 7/2/2022 Yankees - Home 7/3/2022 Yankees - Home 7/4/2022 Tigers - Away 7/4/2022 Tigers - Away

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Rockies W 6-3 Home 6/27/2022 Guardians W 11-1 Away 6/28/2022 Guardians L 3-2 Away 6/28/2022 Guardians W 6-0 Away 6/29/2022 Guardians L 7-6 Away 6/30/2022 Guardians - Away 7/1/2022 Orioles - Home 7/2/2022 Orioles - Home 7/3/2022 Orioles - Home 7/4/2022 White Sox - Away 7/5/2022 White Sox - Away

