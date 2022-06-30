How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Skip to main content

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates his solo home run in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final game of a five-game series.

Guardians vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. Twins Batting Stats

  • The Guardians have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.248).
  • The Guardians rank 20th in runs scored with 319, 4.4 per game.
  • The Guardians are 21st in the league with a .308 on-base percentage.
  • The Twins' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
  • The Twins have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 353 (4.5 per game).
  • The Twins have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez paces the Guardians in home runs (16) and runs batted in (63).
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Ramirez's home runs rank him 18th, and his RBI tally places him third.
  • Amed Rosario is batting .293 with 12 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • Rosario is 289th in homers and 172nd in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Kwan has eight doubles, three triples, a home run and 27 walks while hitting .288.
  • Josh Naylor is batting .271 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Twins Impact Players

  • Arraez leads Minnesota with a batting average of .337. He's also hit four home runs with 27 RBI.
  • Arraez is 207th in homers and 136th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in home runs (20) and runs batted in (36) this season while batting .235.
  • Buxton is sixth in home runs and 60th in RBI among all major league batters this season.
  • Max Kepler has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
  • Gio Urshela is batting .258 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Guardians and Twins Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Red Sox

L 8-3

Home

6/27/2022

Twins

L 11-1

Home

6/28/2022

Twins

W 3-2

Home

6/28/2022

Twins

L 6-0

Home

6/29/2022

Twins

W 7-6

Home

6/30/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/1/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/2/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/3/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/4/2022

Tigers

-

Away

7/4/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Rockies

W 6-3

Home

6/27/2022

Guardians

W 11-1

Away

6/28/2022

Guardians

L 3-2

Away

6/28/2022

Guardians

W 6-0

Away

6/29/2022

Guardians

L 7-6

Away

6/30/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/1/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/2/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/3/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/4/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/5/2022

White Sox

-

Away

How To Watch

June
30
2022

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
