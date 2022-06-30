How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Jun 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) celebrates his three run home run against the New York Mets with manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros take the field on Thursday at Minute Maid Park against Luis Severino, who is starting for the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 6:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022

Thursday, June 30, 2022 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Yankees vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Yankees' .238 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

The Yankees are the top-scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.0 runs per game (383 total).

The Yankees' .321 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Astros rank 18th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

The Astros have scored 320 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Astros have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge leads the squad with a batting average of .290, and leads the Yankees in home runs, with 29 and runs batted in with 59.

Among all hitters in baseball, Judge ranks first in homers and fourth in RBI.

Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks while batting .216.

Rizzo is sixth in home runs and 12th in RBI among major league batters this year.

DJ LeMahieu has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks while hitting .266.

Giancarlo Stanton has five doubles, 19 home runs and 30 walks while batting .240.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez leads Houston in home runs with 23, runs batted in with 56 and his batting average of .316 is also best on his team.

Among all hitters in the majors, Alvarez is second in homers and sixth in RBI.

Kyle Tucker has collected 62 hits this season and has an OBP of .354. He's slugging .488 on the year.

Overall, Tucker is 20th in home runs and 11th in RBI this season.

Alex Bregman has collected 61 base hits, an OBP of .361 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

Jose Altuve has 61 hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .524 this season.

Yankees and Astros Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Astros L 3-0 Home 6/26/2022 Astros W 6-3 Home 6/27/2022 Athletics W 9-5 Home 6/28/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 6/29/2022 Athletics W 5-3 Home 6/30/2022 Astros - Away 7/1/2022 Guardians - Away 7/2/2022 Guardians - Away 7/3/2022 Guardians - Away 7/5/2022 Pirates - Away 7/6/2022 Pirates - Away

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Yankees W 3-1 Away 6/25/2022 Yankees W 3-0 Away 6/26/2022 Yankees L 6-3 Away 6/28/2022 Mets W 9-1 Away 6/29/2022 Mets W 2-0 Away 6/30/2022 Yankees - Home 7/1/2022 Angels - Home 7/2/2022 Angels - Home 7/3/2022 Angels - Home 7/4/2022 Royals - Home 7/5/2022 Royals - Home

