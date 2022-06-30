How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) celebrates his three run home run against the New York Mets with manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) celebrates his three run home run against the New York Mets with manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros take the field on Thursday at Minute Maid Park against Luis Severino, who is starting for the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 6:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Astros Batting Stats

  • The Yankees' .238 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.
  • The Yankees are the top-scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.0 runs per game (383 total).
  • The Yankees' .321 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.
  • The Astros rank 18th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
  • The Astros have scored 320 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Astros have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge leads the squad with a batting average of .290, and leads the Yankees in home runs, with 29 and runs batted in with 59.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Judge ranks first in homers and fourth in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks while batting .216.
  • Rizzo is sixth in home runs and 12th in RBI among major league batters this year.
  • DJ LeMahieu has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks while hitting .266.
  • Giancarlo Stanton has five doubles, 19 home runs and 30 walks while batting .240.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez leads Houston in home runs with 23, runs batted in with 56 and his batting average of .316 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Alvarez is second in homers and sixth in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker has collected 62 hits this season and has an OBP of .354. He's slugging .488 on the year.
  • Overall, Tucker is 20th in home runs and 11th in RBI this season.
  • Alex Bregman has collected 61 base hits, an OBP of .361 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.
  • Jose Altuve has 61 hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .524 this season.

Yankees and Astros Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Astros

L 3-0

Home

6/26/2022

Astros

W 6-3

Home

6/27/2022

Athletics

W 9-5

Home

6/28/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

6/29/2022

Athletics

W 5-3

Home

6/30/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/1/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/2/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/3/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/5/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/6/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Yankees

W 3-1

Away

6/25/2022

Yankees

W 3-0

Away

6/26/2022

Yankees

L 6-3

Away

6/28/2022

Mets

W 9-1

Away

6/29/2022

Mets

W 2-0

Away

6/30/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/1/2022

Angels

-

Home

7/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

7/3/2022

Angels

-

Home

7/4/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/5/2022

Royals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
30
2022

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
6:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) celebrates his three run home run against the New York Mets with manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with third baseman Austin Riley (27) after the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with third baseman Austin Riley (27) after the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Jun 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) celebrates his three run home run against the New York Mets with manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to watch Yankees at Astros: Stream MLB online, TV channel

By Adam Childs15 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with third baseman Austin Riley (27) after the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to watch Braves at Phillies: Stream MLB online, TV channel

By Adam Childs15 minutes ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch NHSLS Girls Showcase: Stream online free, TV channel

By Adam Childs15 minutes ago
shams_announcement_graphic_03
entertainment

How to Watch NBA Free Agency Show featuring Shams Charania

By Frank Urbina45 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) reacts after a missed shoot against New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy