How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park against Aaron Nola, who will start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Phillies vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Phillies vs. Braves Batting Stats
- The Phillies rank 12th in the majors with a .245 batting average.
- The Phillies are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (356 total).
- The Phillies' .315 on-base percentage is 15th in the league.
- The Braves rank 11th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
- The Braves are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 358 total runs this season.
- The Braves have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber has a team-best 22 home runs.
- In all of MLB, Schwarber is fourth in homers and 17th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins is hitting .250 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 37 walks.
- Hoskins ranks 29th in homers in the majors and 47th in RBI.
- Nicholas Castellanos has 17 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks while batting .245.
- J.T. Realmuto is hitting .235 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.
Braves Impact Players
- Olson leads Atlanta in runs batted in with 43 while batting .256.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Olson's home run total ranks 44th and his RBI tally ranks 29th.
- Dansby Swanson is a key run producer for Atlanta with a .291 average, 13 homers and 43 RBI.
- Swanson is currently 36th in homers and 29th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Austin Riley leads the club in homers (18) and runs batted in (43) this season.
- Marcell Ozuna is batting .222 with an OBP of .279 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.
Phillies and Braves Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Padres
L 1-0
Away
6/25/2022
Padres
W 4-2
Away
6/26/2022
Padres
W 8-5
Away
6/28/2022
Braves
L 5-3
Home
6/29/2022
Braves
L 4-1
Home
6/30/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/1/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
7/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
7/3/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
7/5/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/6/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Dodgers
L 4-1
Home
6/25/2022
Dodgers
W 5-3
Home
6/26/2022
Dodgers
L 5-3
Home
6/28/2022
Phillies
W 5-3
Away
6/29/2022
Phillies
W 4-1
Away
6/30/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/1/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/2/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/3/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
7/5/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
