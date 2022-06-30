How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Jun 29, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with third baseman Austin Riley (27) after the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park against Aaron Nola, who will start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Phillies vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022

Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phillies vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Phillies rank 12th in the majors with a .245 batting average.

The Phillies are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (356 total).

The Phillies' .315 on-base percentage is 15th in the league.

The Braves rank 11th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

The Braves are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 358 total runs this season.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber has a team-best 22 home runs.

In all of MLB, Schwarber is fourth in homers and 17th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .250 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 37 walks.

Hoskins ranks 29th in homers in the majors and 47th in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos has 17 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks while batting .245.

J.T. Realmuto is hitting .235 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.

Braves Impact Players

Olson leads Atlanta in runs batted in with 43 while batting .256.

Among all hitters in the majors, Olson's home run total ranks 44th and his RBI tally ranks 29th.

Dansby Swanson is a key run producer for Atlanta with a .291 average, 13 homers and 43 RBI.

Swanson is currently 36th in homers and 29th in RBI in the major leagues.

Austin Riley leads the club in homers (18) and runs batted in (43) this season.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .222 with an OBP of .279 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Phillies and Braves Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Padres L 1-0 Away 6/25/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 6/26/2022 Padres W 8-5 Away 6/28/2022 Braves L 5-3 Home 6/29/2022 Braves L 4-1 Home 6/30/2022 Braves - Home 7/1/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/2/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/3/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/5/2022 Nationals - Home 7/6/2022 Nationals - Home

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 6/25/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Home 6/26/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Home 6/28/2022 Phillies W 5-3 Away 6/29/2022 Phillies W 4-1 Away 6/30/2022 Phillies - Away 7/1/2022 Reds - Away 7/2/2022 Reds - Away 7/3/2022 Reds - Away 7/4/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/5/2022 Cardinals - Home

