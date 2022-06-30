How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65), Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10), and Pirates right fielder Bligh Madris (66) celebrate after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65), Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10), and Pirates right fielder Bligh Madris (66) celebrate after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will see JT Brubaker starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Brewers' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Brewers are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (342 total).
  • The Brewers rank 16th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 274 (3.7 per game).
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Tellez paces the Brewers in home runs (15) and runs batted in (47).
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Tellez ranks 20th in home runs and 17th in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich is hitting .252 to lead the lineup.
  • Yelich is 113th in homers and 136th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 15 long balls.
  • Andrew McCutchen is batting .244 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 15 and runs batted in with 31.
  • Reynolds ranks 20th in homers and 104th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .262 to lead Pittsburgh, while adding three homers and 25 runs batted in this season.
  • Hayes is currently 244th in homers and 153rd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is slashing .220/.324/.430 this season for the Pirates.
  • Jack Suwinski has collected 38 hits this season and has an OBP of .287. He's slugging .445 on the year.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Blue Jays

L 9-4

Home

6/25/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-4

Home

6/26/2022

Blue Jays

W 10-3

Home

6/28/2022

Rays

W 5-3

Away

6/29/2022

Rays

W 5-3

Away

6/30/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/1/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/2/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/3/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/4/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/5/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Rays

L 6-5

Away

6/26/2022

Rays

L 4-2

Away

6/27/2022

Nationals

L 3-2

Away

6/28/2022

Nationals

L 3-1

Away

6/29/2022

Nationals

W 8-7

Away

6/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/1/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/2/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/3/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/5/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/6/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
30
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18614474
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Cubs: Stream MLB, TV channel

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
USATSI_18611605
Baseball

How to Watch GEICO High School Baseball National Championship 2022: Arizona vs Louisiana

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
USATSI_18596324
MLS

How to Watch Atlanta United FC at New York Red Bulls

By Evan Lazar5 minutes ago
imago0025199442h
CFL Football

How to Watch BC Lions vs. Ottawa Redblacks

By Alex Barth35 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65), Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10), and Pirates right fielder Bligh Madris (66) celebrate after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65), Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10), and Pirates right fielder Bligh Madris (66) celebrate after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18612877
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Pirates: Stream MLB, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_18209603
Baseball

How to Watch Cape Cod League: Stream Braves at Commodores

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Mookie Betts holding a microphone
entertainment

What to Watch in July: Your Streaming Guide to Sports and Entertainment

By Claire Kuwana1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy