How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will see JT Brubaker starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Brewers' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Brewers are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (342 total).
- The Brewers rank 16th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
- The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 274 (3.7 per game).
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
Brewers Impact Players
- Tellez paces the Brewers in home runs (15) and runs batted in (47).
- Including all hitters in the majors, Tellez ranks 20th in home runs and 17th in RBI.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .252 to lead the lineup.
- Yelich is 113th in homers and 136th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 15 long balls.
- Andrew McCutchen is batting .244 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 15 and runs batted in with 31.
- Reynolds ranks 20th in homers and 104th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .262 to lead Pittsburgh, while adding three homers and 25 runs batted in this season.
- Hayes is currently 244th in homers and 153rd in RBI in the major leagues.
- Daniel Vogelbach is slashing .220/.324/.430 this season for the Pirates.
- Jack Suwinski has collected 38 hits this season and has an OBP of .287. He's slugging .445 on the year.
Brewers and Pirates Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Blue Jays
L 9-4
Home
6/25/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-4
Home
6/26/2022
Blue Jays
W 10-3
Home
6/28/2022
Rays
W 5-3
Away
6/29/2022
Rays
W 5-3
Away
6/30/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/1/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/2/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/3/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/4/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/5/2022
Cubs
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Rays
L 6-5
Away
6/26/2022
Rays
L 4-2
Away
6/27/2022
Nationals
L 3-2
Away
6/28/2022
Nationals
L 3-1
Away
6/29/2022
Nationals
W 8-7
Away
6/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/1/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/2/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/3/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/5/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/6/2022
Yankees
-
Home
