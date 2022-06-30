Twins at Guardians stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Twins wrap up a five-game series with the Guardians on Thursday afternoon in Cleveland.

The Twins and Guardians will play for the eighth time in the last 11 days on Thursday when they play the finale of a rare five-game series.

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Gurdians Today:

Game Date: June 30, 2022

Game Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Live stream Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The two teams played a three-game series in Minnesota last week with the Guardians taking two of three from the Twins.

The Twins then took two of three from the Rockies before hitting the road to Cleveland. Minnesota will head back home for three games against the Orioles after this series.

Thursday the Twins will send Chris Archer looking to get a win in the finale as they look to stay ahead of the Guardians for first place in the AL Central.

Archer is 2-3 on the season with a 3.14 ERA. The Twins have won three of his last four starts, including a big 8-1 win against the Yankees.

The Guardians will counter with Shane Bieber on the mound. Bieber is 3-4 with a 3.07 ERA on the season. 

The Guardians lost his last start against the Red Sox, but had won his previous five starts.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
30
2022

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jun 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates his solo home run in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
