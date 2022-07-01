How to Watch Diamondbacks at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Diamondbacks head to Colorado on Friday for the first of three-game series with the Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks begin a quick three-game road trip to Colorado on Friday looking to win their third game in the last four.

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: July 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

The Diamondbacks were going for a two-game sweep of the Padres on Wednesday but were shut out 4-0.

They had won the previous two games after suffering a five-game losing streak to the Padres and Tigers.

Friday they will look to get back in the win column when they send Merrill Kelly to the mound. Kelly has pitched well at times this year and is 6-5 with a 3.64 ERA.

The Rockies will counter with Antonio Senzatela as they look to get a win in the opener. Senzatela is 3-4 on the year with a 4.66 ERA.

The Rockies will be looking to win their third game in the last four after they got a big series win against the NL West-leading Dodgers.

The Rockies are currently sitting in last place in the NL West, but are just a game back of the Diamondbacks and can pull into a tie with them in the standings with a win on Friday.

How To Watch

July
1
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1
Time
8:10
PM/ET
Jun 26, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
