How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

Jun 26, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies will try to defeat Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 1, 2022

Friday, July 1, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Rockies lead MLB with a .262 batting average.

The Rockies have the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (340 total runs).

The Rockies' .325 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .214 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 308 (4.1 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 17 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 56.

Cron ranks 13th in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .267 with 13 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 19 walks.

Blackmon ranks 46th in homers and 35th in RBI so far this year.

Rodgers is hitting .266 with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Connor Joe is hitting .277 with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 39 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Walker is batting .200 this season with a team-high 19 home runs and 39 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Walker is eighth in home runs and 45th in RBI.

Ketel Marte is batting .264 to lead Arizona, while adding four homers and 22 runs batted in this season.

Overall, Marte is 209th in homers and 174th in RBI this season.

Daulton Varsho has 59 hits this season and a slash line of .231/.294/.404.

David Peralta has 53 hits and an OBP of .314 to go with a slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Twins L 6-0 Away 6/26/2022 Twins L 6-3 Away 6/27/2022 Dodgers W 4-0 Home 6/28/2022 Dodgers W 7-4 Home 6/29/2022 Dodgers L 8-4 Home 7/1/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/2/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/4/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/5/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/6/2022 Dodgers - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Tigers L 5-1 Home 6/25/2022 Tigers L 6-3 Home 6/26/2022 Tigers W 11-7 Home 6/28/2022 Padres W 7-6 Home 6/29/2022 Padres L 4-0 Home 7/1/2022 Rockies - Away 7/2/2022 Rockies - Away 7/3/2022 Rockies - Away 7/4/2022 Giants - Home 7/5/2022 Giants - Home 7/6/2022 Giants - Home

Regional restrictions apply.