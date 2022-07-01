How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies will try to defeat Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Rockies lead MLB with a .262 batting average.
- The Rockies have the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (340 total runs).
- The Rockies' .325 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .214 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 308 (4.1 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 17 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 56.
- Cron ranks 13th in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .267 with 13 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 19 walks.
- Blackmon ranks 46th in homers and 35th in RBI so far this year.
- Rodgers is hitting .266 with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- Connor Joe is hitting .277 with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 39 walks.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Walker is batting .200 this season with a team-high 19 home runs and 39 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Walker is eighth in home runs and 45th in RBI.
- Ketel Marte is batting .264 to lead Arizona, while adding four homers and 22 runs batted in this season.
- Overall, Marte is 209th in homers and 174th in RBI this season.
- Daulton Varsho has 59 hits this season and a slash line of .231/.294/.404.
- David Peralta has 53 hits and an OBP of .314 to go with a slugging percentage of .447 this season.
Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Twins
L 6-0
Away
6/26/2022
Twins
L 6-3
Away
6/27/2022
Dodgers
W 4-0
Home
6/28/2022
Dodgers
W 7-4
Home
6/29/2022
Dodgers
L 8-4
Home
7/1/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/2/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/3/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/4/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/5/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/6/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Tigers
L 5-1
Home
6/25/2022
Tigers
L 6-3
Home
6/26/2022
Tigers
W 11-7
Home
6/28/2022
Padres
W 7-6
Home
6/29/2022
Padres
L 4-0
Home
7/1/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/2/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/3/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/4/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/5/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/6/2022
Giants
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
1
2022
Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)