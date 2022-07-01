How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies will try to defeat Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Rockies lead MLB with a .262 batting average.
  • The Rockies have the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (340 total runs).
  • The Rockies' .325 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .214 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 308 (4.1 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 17 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 56.
  • Cron ranks 13th in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .267 with 13 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Blackmon ranks 46th in homers and 35th in RBI so far this year.
  • Rodgers is hitting .266 with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.
  • Connor Joe is hitting .277 with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 39 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Walker is batting .200 this season with a team-high 19 home runs and 39 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Walker is eighth in home runs and 45th in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte is batting .264 to lead Arizona, while adding four homers and 22 runs batted in this season.
  • Overall, Marte is 209th in homers and 174th in RBI this season.
  • Daulton Varsho has 59 hits this season and a slash line of .231/.294/.404.
  • David Peralta has 53 hits and an OBP of .314 to go with a slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Twins

L 6-0

Away

6/26/2022

Twins

L 6-3

Away

6/27/2022

Dodgers

W 4-0

Home

6/28/2022

Dodgers

W 7-4

Home

6/29/2022

Dodgers

L 8-4

Home

7/1/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/2/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/5/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/6/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Tigers

L 5-1

Home

6/25/2022

Tigers

L 6-3

Home

6/26/2022

Tigers

W 11-7

Home

6/28/2022

Padres

W 7-6

Home

6/29/2022

Padres

L 4-0

Home

7/1/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/2/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/3/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/4/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/5/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/6/2022

Giants

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
1
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
