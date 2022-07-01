Skip to main content

How to Watch Red Sox at Cubs: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox head to famed Wrigley Field on Friday for the first of a three-game set with the Cubs

Two of the most iconic franchises in baseball hook up Friday in the first of a three-game series when the Boston Red Sox visit the Chicago Cubs.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: July 1, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The two teams have rarely played and the fans at Wrigley Field will get a treat when the Red Sox come to town this weekend.

Unfortunately for the fans, the two teams have been going in opposite directions. The Cubs are in a full-blown rebuild, while the Red Sox are looking like one of the best teams in the American League again after struggling to start the season.

The Red Sox come to Wrigley winners of eight of their last 10 games and have climbed to 43-33 on the season. They are still 13 games back of the Yankees for first place in the AL East, but they currently have the third-best record in the American League right now.

Friday they will take on a Cubs team who is trying to play better baseball and climb out of fourth place in the NL Central.

The Cubs have been struggling much of the year as they have dealt with key injuries to three of their projected starting pitchers at the beginning of the year.

They have shown flashes of improved play, but are still well under .500 heading into the weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
1
2022

Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
2:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
How to Watch Red Sox at Cubs: Steam MLB Live, TV Channel

