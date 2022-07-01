How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

June 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona; USA; Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte (4) swings against the Padres during a game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic Mlb Padres At D Backs

Charlie Blackmon and Christian Walker will be among the stars on display when the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Rockies lead the majors with a .262 batting average.
  • The Rockies are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (340 total).
  • The Rockies are fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .214.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 25th in the league with 308 total runs scored this season.
  • The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron paces the Rockies in home runs (17) and runs batted in (56).
  • Of all MLB hitters, Cron ranks 22nd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
  • Blackmon is batting .267 with 13 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Blackmon is 46th in homers and 35th in RBI in the majors.
  • Brendan Rodgers is hitting .266 with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.
  • Connor Joe has 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 39 walks while hitting .277.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 19 and runs batted in with 39.
  • Walker is eighth in home runs and 45th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Ketel Marte is batting .264 to lead Arizona, while adding four homers and 22 runs batted in this season.
  • Marte is 209th in homers and 174th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Daulton Varsho has collected 59 base hits, an OBP of .294 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
  • David Peralta has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .314. He's slugging .447 on the year.

Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Twins

L 6-0

Away

6/26/2022

Twins

L 6-3

Away

6/27/2022

Dodgers

W 4-0

Home

6/28/2022

Dodgers

W 7-4

Home

6/29/2022

Dodgers

L 8-4

Home

7/1/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/2/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/5/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/6/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Tigers

L 5-1

Home

6/25/2022

Tigers

L 6-3

Home

6/26/2022

Tigers

W 11-7

Home

6/28/2022

Padres

W 7-6

Home

6/29/2022

Padres

L 4-0

Home

7/1/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/2/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/3/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/4/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/5/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/6/2022

Giants

-

Home



How To Watch

July
1
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


