How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

June 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona; USA; Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte (4) swings against the Padres during a game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic Mlb Padres At D Backs

Charlie Blackmon and Christian Walker will be among the stars on display when the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 1, 2022

Friday, July 1, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Rockies lead the majors with a .262 batting average.

The Rockies are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (340 total).

The Rockies are fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Diamondbacks rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .214.

The Diamondbacks rank 25th in the league with 308 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron paces the Rockies in home runs (17) and runs batted in (56).

Of all MLB hitters, Cron ranks 22nd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Blackmon is batting .267 with 13 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 19 walks.

Blackmon is 46th in homers and 35th in RBI in the majors.

Brendan Rodgers is hitting .266 with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Connor Joe has 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 39 walks while hitting .277.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 19 and runs batted in with 39.

Walker is eighth in home runs and 45th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Ketel Marte is batting .264 to lead Arizona, while adding four homers and 22 runs batted in this season.

Marte is 209th in homers and 174th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Daulton Varsho has collected 59 base hits, an OBP of .294 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

David Peralta has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .314. He's slugging .447 on the year.

Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Twins L 6-0 Away 6/26/2022 Twins L 6-3 Away 6/27/2022 Dodgers W 4-0 Home 6/28/2022 Dodgers W 7-4 Home 6/29/2022 Dodgers L 8-4 Home 7/1/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/2/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/4/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/5/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/6/2022 Dodgers - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Tigers L 5-1 Home 6/25/2022 Tigers L 6-3 Home 6/26/2022 Tigers W 11-7 Home 6/28/2022 Padres W 7-6 Home 6/29/2022 Padres L 4-0 Home 7/1/2022 Rockies - Away 7/2/2022 Rockies - Away 7/3/2022 Rockies - Away 7/4/2022 Giants - Home 7/5/2022 Giants - Home 7/6/2022 Giants - Home

Regional restrictions apply.