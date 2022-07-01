How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) reacts from second after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and Austin Nola take the field in the first game of a four-game series against Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022

Thursday, June 30, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .252 batting average is ninth-best in the majors.

The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in baseball scoring 5.1 runs per game (376 total runs).

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Padres rank 15th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

The Padres have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 357.

The Padres have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman has 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 38 walks while batting .308.

Of all major league hitters, Freeman ranks 15th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Turner has a club-best 57 RBI and .309 batting average.

Turner is 53rd in homers in the majors and fifth in RBI.

Will Smith is batting .261 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

Justin Turner is batting .217 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado is batting .328 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among San Diego hitters this season.

Machado is 44th in home runs and 21st in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Jurickson Profar has 70 hits and an OBP of .351 to go with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Profar ranks 92nd in homers and 47th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Jake Cronenworth is slashing .245/.339/.400 this season for the Padres.

Eric Hosmer has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .336. He's slugging .398 on the year.

Dodgers and Padres Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Braves L 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Braves W 5-3 Away 6/27/2022 Rockies L 4-0 Away 6/28/2022 Rockies L 7-4 Away 6/29/2022 Rockies W 8-4 Away 6/30/2022 Padres - Home 7/1/2022 Padres - Home 7/2/2022 Padres - Home 7/3/2022 Padres - Home 7/4/2022 Rockies - Home 7/5/2022 Rockies - Home

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Phillies W 1-0 Home 6/25/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Home 6/26/2022 Phillies L 8-5 Home 6/28/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-6 Away 6/29/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Away 6/30/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/1/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/2/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/3/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/4/2022 Mariners - Home 7/5/2022 Mariners - Home

