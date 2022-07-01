How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego Padres and Austin Nola take the field in the first game of a four-game series against Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats
- The Dodgers' .252 batting average is ninth-best in the majors.
- The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in baseball scoring 5.1 runs per game (376 total runs).
- The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Padres rank 15th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
- The Padres have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 357.
- The Padres have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman has 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 38 walks while batting .308.
- Of all major league hitters, Freeman ranks 15th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Turner has a club-best 57 RBI and .309 batting average.
- Turner is 53rd in homers in the majors and fifth in RBI.
- Will Smith is batting .261 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
- Justin Turner is batting .217 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado is batting .328 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among San Diego hitters this season.
- Machado is 44th in home runs and 21st in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Jurickson Profar has 70 hits and an OBP of .351 to go with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.
- Profar ranks 92nd in homers and 47th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Jake Cronenworth is slashing .245/.339/.400 this season for the Padres.
- Eric Hosmer has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .336. He's slugging .398 on the year.
Dodgers and Padres Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Braves
L 5-3
Away
6/26/2022
Braves
W 5-3
Away
6/27/2022
Rockies
L 4-0
Away
6/28/2022
Rockies
L 7-4
Away
6/29/2022
Rockies
W 8-4
Away
6/30/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/1/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/2/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/3/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/4/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/5/2022
Rockies
-
Home
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Phillies
W 1-0
Home
6/25/2022
Phillies
L 4-2
Home
6/26/2022
Phillies
L 8-5
Home
6/28/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-6
Away
6/29/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-0
Away
6/30/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/1/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/2/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/3/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/4/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/5/2022
Mariners
-
Home
