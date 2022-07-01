How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) reacts from second after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and Austin Nola take the field in the first game of a four-game series against Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .252 batting average is ninth-best in the majors.
  • The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in baseball scoring 5.1 runs per game (376 total runs).
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .329 on-base percentage.
  • The Padres rank 15th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
  • The Padres have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 357.
  • The Padres have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman has 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 38 walks while batting .308.
  • Of all major league hitters, Freeman ranks 15th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
  • Turner has a club-best 57 RBI and .309 batting average.
  • Turner is 53rd in homers in the majors and fifth in RBI.
  • Will Smith is batting .261 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Justin Turner is batting .217 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado is batting .328 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among San Diego hitters this season.
  • Machado is 44th in home runs and 21st in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Jurickson Profar has 70 hits and an OBP of .351 to go with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.
  • Profar ranks 92nd in homers and 47th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Jake Cronenworth is slashing .245/.339/.400 this season for the Padres.
  • Eric Hosmer has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .336. He's slugging .398 on the year.

Dodgers and Padres Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Braves

W 5-3

Away

6/27/2022

Rockies

L 4-0

Away

6/28/2022

Rockies

L 7-4

Away

6/29/2022

Rockies

W 8-4

Away

6/30/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/1/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/2/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/3/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/4/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/5/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Phillies

W 1-0

Home

6/25/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Home

6/26/2022

Phillies

L 8-5

Home

6/28/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-6

Away

6/29/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-0

Away

6/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/1/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/2/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/3/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/4/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/5/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
30
2022

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Regional restrictions apply.

