How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65), Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10), and Pirates right fielder Bligh Madris (66) celebrate after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against Michael Perez and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at PNC Park.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Brewers are 23rd in MLB with a .235 batting average.
  • The Brewers rank 12th in runs scored with 349, 4.5 per game.
  • The Brewers are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 282 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez has managed a team-high 15 home runs and has driven in 48 runs.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Tellez ranks 21st in homers and 17th in RBI.
  • Yelich has a club-high .254 batting average.
  • Yelich is 115th in home runs and 131st in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Willy Adames has 15 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Andrew McCutchen has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .252.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.258), home runs (15) and runs batted in (31) this season.
  • Reynolds' home run total puts him 21st in MLB, and he is 105th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .258 average while slugging three homers and driving in 25 runs.
  • Hayes is 248th in homers and 153rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has 42 hits this season and a slash line of .222/.327/.434.
  • Jack Suwinski has collected 40 hits this season and has an OBP of .296. He's slugging .465 on the year.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-4

Home

6/26/2022

Blue Jays

W 10-3

Home

6/28/2022

Rays

W 5-3

Away

6/29/2022

Rays

W 5-3

Away

6/30/2022

Pirates

L 8-7

Away

7/1/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/2/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/3/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/4/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/5/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/6/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Rays

L 4-2

Away

6/27/2022

Nationals

L 3-2

Away

6/28/2022

Nationals

L 3-1

Away

6/29/2022

Nationals

W 8-7

Away

6/30/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

7/1/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/2/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/3/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/5/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/6/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

How To Watch

July
1
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
