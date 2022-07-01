How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against Michael Perez and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at PNC Park.
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Brewers are 23rd in MLB with a .235 batting average.
- The Brewers rank 12th in runs scored with 349, 4.5 per game.
- The Brewers are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 282 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez has managed a team-high 15 home runs and has driven in 48 runs.
- Including all hitters in baseball, Tellez ranks 21st in homers and 17th in RBI.
- Yelich has a club-high .254 batting average.
- Yelich is 115th in home runs and 131st in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Willy Adames has 15 home runs, best in the lineup.
- Andrew McCutchen has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .252.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.258), home runs (15) and runs batted in (31) this season.
- Reynolds' home run total puts him 21st in MLB, and he is 105th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .258 average while slugging three homers and driving in 25 runs.
- Hayes is 248th in homers and 153rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Daniel Vogelbach has 42 hits this season and a slash line of .222/.327/.434.
- Jack Suwinski has collected 40 hits this season and has an OBP of .296. He's slugging .465 on the year.
Brewers and Pirates Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-4
Home
6/26/2022
Blue Jays
W 10-3
Home
6/28/2022
Rays
W 5-3
Away
6/29/2022
Rays
W 5-3
Away
6/30/2022
Pirates
L 8-7
Away
7/1/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/2/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/3/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/4/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/5/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/6/2022
Cubs
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Rays
L 4-2
Away
6/27/2022
Nationals
L 3-2
Away
6/28/2022
Nationals
L 3-1
Away
6/29/2022
Nationals
W 8-7
Away
6/30/2022
Brewers
W 8-7
Home
7/1/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/2/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/3/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/5/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/6/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
