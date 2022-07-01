How to Watch Athletics at Mariners: Stream MLB live, TV channel

The Athletics head to Seattle on Thursday for the first of a four-game series with the rival Mariners.

The Oakland Athletics continue their seven-game road trip on Thursday with the opener of a four-game set with the Seattle Mariners.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: June 30, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

The Athletics come to Seattle after getting swept by the Yankees in New York to begin the week. The A's led early in two of the three games, but couldn't finish the job and lost all three games.

Thursday, they will look to get back in the win column when they send Adrian Martinez to the mound. This will be just his second start of his career and the first since May 10th.

Martinez was very good in his only start, as he went five a one-third shutout inning in a 4-1 win against the Tigers.

The Mariners will counter with Logan Gilbert as they look to win their third straight game. Gilbert has been very good for the Mariners this year going 8-3 with a 2.44 ERA.

The Mariners have been playing their best baseball of the year, winning seven of their last nine games.

Three of those wins came against the A's last week and Thursday they will look to win yet another game against Oakland.

