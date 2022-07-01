Skip to main content

How to Watch Athletics at Mariners: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics head to Seattle on Thursday for the first of a four-game series with the rival Mariners.

The Oakland Athletics continue their seven-game road trip on Thursday with the opener of a four-game set with the Seattle Mariners.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: June 30, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Athletics come to Seattle after getting swept by the Yankees in New York to begin the week. The A's led early in two of the three games, but couldn't finish the job and lost all three games.

Thursday, they will look to get back in the win column when they send Adrian Martinez to the mound. This will be just his second start of his career and the first since May 10th.

Martinez was very good in his only start, as he went five a one-third shutout inning in a 4-1 win against the Tigers.

The Mariners will counter with Logan Gilbert as they look to win their third straight game. Gilbert has been very good for the Mariners this year going 8-3 with a 2.44 ERA.

The Mariners have been playing their best baseball of the year, winning seven of their last nine games.

Three of those wins came against the A's last week and Thursday they will look to win yet another game against Oakland.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
30
2022

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18613372
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Mariners: Stream MLB live, TV channel

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18614695
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Dodgers: Stream MLB live, TV channel

By Ben Macalusojust now
imago1007774193h
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch Cavalry FC at Pacific FC

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) and manager David Ross (3) high five with center fielder Christopher Morel (5) after they score on Contreras' two run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) and manager David Ross (3) high five with center fielder Christopher Morel (5) after they score on Contreras' two run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) reacts after a missed shoot against New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (13) reacts after failing to convert a goal opportunity against CF Montreal during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing (7) plays for the ball against New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18614474
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Cubs: Stream MLB, TV channel

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy