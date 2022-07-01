How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Jun 26, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Seth Brown (15) gets a hand from Oakland Athletics third base coach coach Darren Bush (51) after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics and Seth Brown square off against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, in the first game of a four-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022

Thursday, June 30, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).

The Mariners rank 25th in runs scored with 306, four per game.

The Mariners rank 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 244 (3.2 per game).

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .273.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .275 with 15 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .334.

Including all hitters in baseball, Rodriguez ranks 44th in home runs and 47th in RBI.

Crawford has 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks while hitting .261.

Crawford is 170th in home runs and 181st in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Jesse Winker is batting .231 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks.

Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team-high 13 home runs.

Athletics Impact Players

Brown is batting .230 with 10 home runs and 36 RBI. All three of those stats are best among Oakland hitters this season.

Among all batters in the majors, Brown is 61st in home runs and 61st in RBI.

Sean Murphy is batting .216 with an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Murphy ranks 92nd in homers and 117th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Elvis Andrus has 53 hits this season and a slash line of .224/.287/.338.

Tony Kemp is batting .218 with an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .280 this season.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Angels W 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Angels L 2-1 Away 6/27/2022 Orioles L 9-2 Home 6/28/2022 Orioles W 2-0 Home 6/29/2022 Orioles W 9-3 Home 6/30/2022 Athletics - Home 7/1/2022 Athletics - Home 7/2/2022 Athletics - Home 7/3/2022 Athletics - Home 7/4/2022 Padres - Away 7/5/2022 Padres - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Royals W 9-7 Away 6/26/2022 Royals W 5-3 Away 6/27/2022 Yankees L 9-5 Away 6/28/2022 Yankees L 2-1 Away 6/29/2022 Yankees L 5-3 Away 6/30/2022 Mariners - Away 7/1/2022 Mariners - Away 7/2/2022 Mariners - Away 7/3/2022 Mariners - Away 7/4/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/5/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Regional restrictions apply.