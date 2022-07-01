How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with infielder Bryson Stott (5) after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:05 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 1, 2022

Friday, July 1, 2022 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Cardinals vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Cardinals have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.254).

The Cardinals have the No. 3 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (373 total runs).

The Cardinals' .321 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.

The Phillies' .247 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 370 total runs this season.

The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt leads the lineup with a batting average of .342, while pacing the Cardinals in home runs, with 19 and runs batted in with 65.

Among all hitters in the majors, Goldschmidt's home runs place him eighth, and his RBI tally places him second.

Arenado is hitting .278 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Arenado is 31st in homers and 14th in RBI in the big leagues.

Tommy Edman is hitting .271 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Brendan Donovan is batting .307 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 26 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with 23 and runs batted in with 50.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Schwarber's home run total is second and his RBI tally ranks 13th.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .251 with an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .473 this season.

Hoskins is currently 21st in homers and 45th in RBI in the big leagues.

Nicholas Castellanos has 73 hits this season and a slash line of .248/.301/.388.

J.T. Realmuto has 59 hits and an OBP of .317 to go with a slugging percentage of .360 this season.

Cardinals and Phillies Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Cubs W 5-3 Home 6/26/2022 Cubs L 6-5 Home 6/27/2022 Marlins W 9-0 Home 6/28/2022 Marlins W 5-3 Home 6/29/2022 Marlins L 4-3 Home 7/1/2022 Phillies - Away 7/2/2022 Phillies - Away 7/3/2022 Phillies - Away 7/4/2022 Braves - Away 7/5/2022 Braves - Away 7/6/2022 Braves - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 6/26/2022 Padres W 8-5 Away 6/28/2022 Braves L 5-3 Home 6/29/2022 Braves L 4-1 Home 6/30/2022 Braves W 14-4 Home 7/1/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/2/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/3/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/5/2022 Nationals - Home 7/6/2022 Nationals - Home 7/7/2022 Nationals - Home

