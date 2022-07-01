How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Michael Perez and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Brewers are 23rd in the majors with a .235 batting average.
- The Brewers rank 12th in runs scored with 349, 4.5 per game.
- The Brewers' .313 on-base percentage ranks 16th in the league.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 282 (3.7 per game).
- The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.
Brewers Impact Players
- Tellez leads the Brewers with 15 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 48.
- Of all hitters in MLB, Tellez is 21st in home runs and 17th in RBI.
- Christian Yelich has a club-high .254 batting average.
- Yelich ranks 115th in home runs and 131st in RBI in the majors.
- Willy Adames has 15 home runs, best in the lineup.
- Andrew McCutchen is hitting .252 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds is batting .258 with 15 home runs and 31 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Reynolds' home run total places him 21st in MLB, and he ranks 105th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .258 average while slugging three homers and driving in 25 runs.
- Among all major league hitters, Hayes ranks 248th in homers and 153rd in RBI.
- Daniel Vogelbach has collected 42 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .434 this season.
- Jack Suwinski has 40 hits and an OBP of .296 to go with a slugging percentage of .465 this season.
Brewers and Pirates Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-4
Home
6/26/2022
Blue Jays
W 10-3
Home
6/28/2022
Rays
W 5-3
Away
6/29/2022
Rays
W 5-3
Away
6/30/2022
Pirates
L 8-7
Away
7/1/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/2/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/3/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/4/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/5/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/6/2022
Cubs
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Rays
L 4-2
Away
6/27/2022
Nationals
L 3-2
Away
6/28/2022
Nationals
L 3-1
Away
6/29/2022
Nationals
W 8-7
Away
6/30/2022
Brewers
W 8-7
Home
7/1/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/2/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/3/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/5/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/6/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
