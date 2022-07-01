How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65), Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10), and Pirates right fielder Bligh Madris (66) celebrate after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Michael Perez and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Brewers are 23rd in the majors with a .235 batting average.
  • The Brewers rank 12th in runs scored with 349, 4.5 per game.
  • The Brewers' .313 on-base percentage ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 282 (3.7 per game).
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Tellez leads the Brewers with 15 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 48.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Tellez is 21st in home runs and 17th in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich has a club-high .254 batting average.
  • Yelich ranks 115th in home runs and 131st in RBI in the majors.
  • Willy Adames has 15 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Andrew McCutchen is hitting .252 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds is batting .258 with 15 home runs and 31 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Reynolds' home run total places him 21st in MLB, and he ranks 105th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .258 average while slugging three homers and driving in 25 runs.
  • Among all major league hitters, Hayes ranks 248th in homers and 153rd in RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has collected 42 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .434 this season.
  • Jack Suwinski has 40 hits and an OBP of .296 to go with a slugging percentage of .465 this season.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-4

Home

6/26/2022

Blue Jays

W 10-3

Home

6/28/2022

Rays

W 5-3

Away

6/29/2022

Rays

W 5-3

Away

6/30/2022

Pirates

L 8-7

Away

7/1/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/2/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/3/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/4/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/5/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/6/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Rays

L 4-2

Away

6/27/2022

Nationals

L 3-2

Away

6/28/2022

Nationals

L 3-1

Away

6/29/2022

Nationals

W 8-7

Away

6/30/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

7/1/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/2/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/3/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/5/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/6/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
1
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

