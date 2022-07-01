How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) reacts from second after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022

Thursday, June 30, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .252 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers score the second-most runs in baseball (376 total, 5.1 per game).

The Dodgers have a league-best .329 on-base percentage.

The Padres have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

The Padres have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 357.

The Padres have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman is batting .308 with 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 38 walks.

Freeman's home runs place him 74th in baseball, and he ranks 17th in RBI.

Trea Turner's 57 runs batted in and .309 batting average both lead his team.

Including all MLB batters, Turner ranks 53rd in home runs and fifth in RBI.

Smith has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .261.

Justin Turner is hitting .217 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.

Padres Impact Players

Machado is batting .328 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI. All three of those stats lead San Diego hitters this season.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Machado ranks 44th in homers and 21st in RBI.

Jurickson Profar is batting .246 with an OBP of .351 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Among all major league batters, Profar is 92nd in home runs and 47th in RBI.

Jake Cronenworth has 71 hits this season and a slash line of .245/.339/.400.

Eric Hosmer has 72 hits and an OBP of .336 to go with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Dodgers and Padres Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Braves L 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Braves W 5-3 Away 6/27/2022 Rockies L 4-0 Away 6/28/2022 Rockies L 7-4 Away 6/29/2022 Rockies W 8-4 Away 6/30/2022 Padres - Home 7/1/2022 Padres - Home 7/2/2022 Padres - Home 7/3/2022 Padres - Home 7/4/2022 Rockies - Home 7/5/2022 Rockies - Home

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Phillies W 1-0 Home 6/25/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Home 6/26/2022 Phillies L 8-5 Home 6/28/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-6 Away 6/29/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Away 6/30/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/1/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/2/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/3/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/4/2022 Mariners - Home 7/5/2022 Mariners - Home

