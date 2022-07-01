How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.
Dodgers vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats
- The Dodgers' .252 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers score the second-most runs in baseball (376 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Dodgers have a league-best .329 on-base percentage.
- The Padres have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- The Padres have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 357.
- The Padres have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman is batting .308 with 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 38 walks.
- Freeman's home runs place him 74th in baseball, and he ranks 17th in RBI.
- Trea Turner's 57 runs batted in and .309 batting average both lead his team.
- Including all MLB batters, Turner ranks 53rd in home runs and fifth in RBI.
- Smith has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .261.
- Justin Turner is hitting .217 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.
Padres Impact Players
- Machado is batting .328 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI. All three of those stats lead San Diego hitters this season.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Machado ranks 44th in homers and 21st in RBI.
- Jurickson Profar is batting .246 with an OBP of .351 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.
- Among all major league batters, Profar is 92nd in home runs and 47th in RBI.
- Jake Cronenworth has 71 hits this season and a slash line of .245/.339/.400.
- Eric Hosmer has 72 hits and an OBP of .336 to go with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.
Dodgers and Padres Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Braves
L 5-3
Away
6/26/2022
Braves
W 5-3
Away
6/27/2022
Rockies
L 4-0
Away
6/28/2022
Rockies
L 7-4
Away
6/29/2022
Rockies
W 8-4
Away
6/30/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/1/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/2/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/3/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/4/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/5/2022
Rockies
-
Home
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Phillies
W 1-0
Home
6/25/2022
Phillies
L 4-2
Home
6/26/2022
Phillies
L 8-5
Home
6/28/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-6
Away
6/29/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-0
Away
6/30/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/1/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/2/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/3/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/4/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/5/2022
Mariners
-
Home
