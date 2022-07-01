How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) reacts from second after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .252 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers score the second-most runs in baseball (376 total, 5.1 per game).
  • The Dodgers have a league-best .329 on-base percentage.
  • The Padres have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
  • The Padres have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 357.
  • The Padres have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman is batting .308 with 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 38 walks.
  • Freeman's home runs place him 74th in baseball, and he ranks 17th in RBI.
  • Trea Turner's 57 runs batted in and .309 batting average both lead his team.
  • Including all MLB batters, Turner ranks 53rd in home runs and fifth in RBI.
  • Smith has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .261.
  • Justin Turner is hitting .217 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.

Padres Impact Players

  • Machado is batting .328 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI. All three of those stats lead San Diego hitters this season.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Machado ranks 44th in homers and 21st in RBI.
  • Jurickson Profar is batting .246 with an OBP of .351 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.
  • Among all major league batters, Profar is 92nd in home runs and 47th in RBI.
  • Jake Cronenworth has 71 hits this season and a slash line of .245/.339/.400.
  • Eric Hosmer has 72 hits and an OBP of .336 to go with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Dodgers and Padres Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Braves

W 5-3

Away

6/27/2022

Rockies

L 4-0

Away

6/28/2022

Rockies

L 7-4

Away

6/29/2022

Rockies

W 8-4

Away

6/30/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/1/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/2/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/3/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/4/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/5/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Phillies

W 1-0

Home

6/25/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Home

6/26/2022

Phillies

L 8-5

Home

6/28/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-6

Away

6/29/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-0

Away

6/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/1/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/2/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/3/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/4/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/5/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
30
2022

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Regional restrictions apply.

