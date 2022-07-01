How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nick Allen and the Oakland Athletics are ready for a matchup with J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).
- The Mariners rank 25th in runs scored with 306, 4.0 per game.
- The Mariners are 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .211.
- The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 244 (3.2 per game).
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Mariners Impact Players
- Julio Rodriguez has 15 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .275.
- Rodriguez is 44th in home runs and 47th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Crawford has 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks while batting .261.
- Among all MLB batters, Crawford ranks 170th in homers and 181st in RBI.
- Jesse Winker has 12 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks while hitting .231.
- Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team-high 13 long balls.
Athletics Impact Players
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10, runs batted in with 36 and his batting average of .230 is also best on his team.
- Among all batters in the majors, Brown's home run total ranks 61st and his RBI tally is 61st.
- Sean Murphy has 53 hits and an OBP of .292 to go with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
- Murphy is 92nd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 117th in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus has collected 53 base hits, an OBP of .287 and a slugging percentage of .338 this season.
- Tony Kemp is batting .218 with an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .280 this season.
Mariners and Athletics Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Angels
W 5-3
Away
6/26/2022
Angels
L 2-1
Away
6/27/2022
Orioles
L 9-2
Home
6/28/2022
Orioles
W 2-0
Home
6/29/2022
Orioles
W 9-3
Home
6/30/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/1/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/2/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/3/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/4/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/5/2022
Padres
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Royals
W 9-7
Away
6/26/2022
Royals
W 5-3
Away
6/27/2022
Yankees
L 9-5
Away
6/28/2022
Yankees
L 2-1
Away
6/29/2022
Yankees
L 5-3
Away
6/30/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/1/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/2/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/3/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/4/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/5/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
