How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Jun 26, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Seth Brown (15) gets a hand from Oakland Athletics third base coach coach Darren Bush (51) after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Allen and the Oakland Athletics are ready for a matchup with J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022

Thursday, June 30, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).

The Mariners rank 25th in runs scored with 306, 4.0 per game.

The Mariners are 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .211.

The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 244 (3.2 per game).

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez has 15 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .275.

Rodriguez is 44th in home runs and 47th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Crawford has 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks while batting .261.

Among all MLB batters, Crawford ranks 170th in homers and 181st in RBI.

Jesse Winker has 12 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks while hitting .231.

Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team-high 13 long balls.

Athletics Impact Players

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10, runs batted in with 36 and his batting average of .230 is also best on his team.

Among all batters in the majors, Brown's home run total ranks 61st and his RBI tally is 61st.

Sean Murphy has 53 hits and an OBP of .292 to go with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Murphy is 92nd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 117th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus has collected 53 base hits, an OBP of .287 and a slugging percentage of .338 this season.

Tony Kemp is batting .218 with an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .280 this season.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Angels W 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Angels L 2-1 Away 6/27/2022 Orioles L 9-2 Home 6/28/2022 Orioles W 2-0 Home 6/29/2022 Orioles W 9-3 Home 6/30/2022 Athletics - Home 7/1/2022 Athletics - Home 7/2/2022 Athletics - Home 7/3/2022 Athletics - Home 7/4/2022 Padres - Away 7/5/2022 Padres - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Royals W 9-7 Away 6/26/2022 Royals W 5-3 Away 6/27/2022 Yankees L 9-5 Away 6/28/2022 Yankees L 2-1 Away 6/29/2022 Yankees L 5-3 Away 6/30/2022 Mariners - Away 7/1/2022 Mariners - Away 7/2/2022 Mariners - Away 7/3/2022 Mariners - Away 7/4/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/5/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Regional restrictions apply.