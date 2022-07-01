How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Seth Brown (15) gets a hand from Oakland Athletics third base coach coach Darren Bush (51) after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Allen and the Oakland Athletics are ready for a matchup with J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).
  • The Mariners rank 25th in runs scored with 306, 4.0 per game.
  • The Mariners are 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .211.
  • The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 244 (3.2 per game).
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez has 15 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .275.
  • Rodriguez is 44th in home runs and 47th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Crawford has 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks while batting .261.
  • Among all MLB batters, Crawford ranks 170th in homers and 181st in RBI.
  • Jesse Winker has 12 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks while hitting .231.
  • Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team-high 13 long balls.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10, runs batted in with 36 and his batting average of .230 is also best on his team.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Brown's home run total ranks 61st and his RBI tally is 61st.
  • Sean Murphy has 53 hits and an OBP of .292 to go with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
  • Murphy is 92nd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 117th in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 53 base hits, an OBP of .287 and a slugging percentage of .338 this season.
  • Tony Kemp is batting .218 with an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .280 this season.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Angels

W 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Angels

L 2-1

Away

6/27/2022

Orioles

L 9-2

Home

6/28/2022

Orioles

W 2-0

Home

6/29/2022

Orioles

W 9-3

Home

6/30/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/1/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/2/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/3/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/4/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/5/2022

Padres

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Royals

W 9-7

Away

6/26/2022

Royals

W 5-3

Away

6/27/2022

Yankees

L 9-5

Away

6/28/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/29/2022

Yankees

L 5-3

Away

6/30/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/1/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/2/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/3/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/4/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/5/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

How To Watch

June
30
2022

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
