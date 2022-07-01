How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with infielder Bryson Stott (5) after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will see Bailey Falter starting for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at 6:05 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cardinals vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals are fifth in the majors with a .254 batting average.
  • The Cardinals are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (373 total).
  • The Cardinals rank ninth in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies rank 11th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
  • The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 370 total runs this season.
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Goldschmidt leads the squad with a batting average of .342, and paces the Cardinals in home runs, with 19 and runs batted in with 65.
  • Of all batters in baseball, Goldschmidt's home runs place him eighth, and his RBI tally ranks him second.
  • Nolan Arenado is batting .278 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Arenado ranks 31st in home runs and 14th in RBI so far this year.
  • Tommy Edman has 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .271.
  • Brendan Donovan is batting .307 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 26 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber is batting .217 this season with a team-high 23 home runs and 50 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Schwarber is second in homers and 13th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .251 with an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .473 this season.
  • Overall, Hoskins ranks 21st in homers and 45th in RBI this year.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is slashing .248/.301/.388 this season for the Phillies.
  • J.T. Realmuto has 59 hits and an OBP of .317 to go with a slugging percentage of .360 this season.

Cardinals and Phillies Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Cubs

W 5-3

Home

6/26/2022

Cubs

L 6-5

Home

6/27/2022

Marlins

W 9-0

Home

6/28/2022

Marlins

W 5-3

Home

6/29/2022

Marlins

L 4-3

Home

7/1/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/2/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/3/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/4/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/5/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/6/2022

Braves

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Padres

W 4-2

Away

6/26/2022

Padres

W 8-5

Away

6/28/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Home

6/29/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Home

6/30/2022

Braves

W 14-4

Home

7/1/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/5/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/6/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
1
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
