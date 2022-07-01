How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with infielder Bryson Stott (5) after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will see Bailey Falter starting for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at 6:05 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 1, 2022

Friday, July 1, 2022 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Cardinals vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Cardinals are fifth in the majors with a .254 batting average.

The Cardinals are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (373 total).

The Cardinals rank ninth in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Phillies rank 11th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 370 total runs this season.

The Phillies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

Goldschmidt leads the squad with a batting average of .342, and paces the Cardinals in home runs, with 19 and runs batted in with 65.

Of all batters in baseball, Goldschmidt's home runs place him eighth, and his RBI tally ranks him second.

Nolan Arenado is batting .278 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Arenado ranks 31st in home runs and 14th in RBI so far this year.

Tommy Edman has 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .271.

Brendan Donovan is batting .307 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 26 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber is batting .217 this season with a team-high 23 home runs and 50 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Schwarber is second in homers and 13th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .251 with an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .473 this season.

Overall, Hoskins ranks 21st in homers and 45th in RBI this year.

Nicholas Castellanos is slashing .248/.301/.388 this season for the Phillies.

J.T. Realmuto has 59 hits and an OBP of .317 to go with a slugging percentage of .360 this season.

Cardinals and Phillies Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Cubs W 5-3 Home 6/26/2022 Cubs L 6-5 Home 6/27/2022 Marlins W 9-0 Home 6/28/2022 Marlins W 5-3 Home 6/29/2022 Marlins L 4-3 Home 7/1/2022 Phillies - Away 7/2/2022 Phillies - Away 7/3/2022 Phillies - Away 7/4/2022 Braves - Away 7/5/2022 Braves - Away 7/6/2022 Braves - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 6/26/2022 Padres W 8-5 Away 6/28/2022 Braves L 5-3 Home 6/29/2022 Braves L 4-1 Home 6/30/2022 Braves W 14-4 Home 7/1/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/2/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/3/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/5/2022 Nationals - Home 7/6/2022 Nationals - Home 7/7/2022 Nationals - Home

