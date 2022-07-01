How to Watch Cardinals at Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Cardinals head to Philadelphia on Friday for the first game of a three-game series with the Phillies

The St. Louis Cardinals begin a seven-game road trip on Friday when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies for the first of a three-game series.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: July 1, 2022

Game Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Cardinals head on the road looking to avoid losing a second straight game after they lost to the Marlins 4-3 on Wednesday.

The Cardinals were looking to get a sweep of Miami but came up short in the final game. The series win came after they dropped a home series to the rival Cubs last weekend.

Friday they will send Miles Mikolas to the mound looking to get a win in the opener. Mikolas has been pitching well for the Cardinals and has picked up a win in two of this last three starts.

The Phillies will counter with Bailey Falter. Falter is still looking for his first win, but the Phillies have won two of his last three starts.

The Phillies will be looking to win their second game in a row after they got a huge 14-4 win over the Braves on Thursday. The win kept them from getting swept by the streaking Braves and was their third win in the last five games.

Regional restrictions may apply.