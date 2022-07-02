The Astros go for their fifth win in a row on Saturday when they take on the rival Angels in the second of a three-game series.

The Astros continued their good play on Friday when they knocked off the Angels 8-1 in the first game of their series.

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

The Astros were coming off a big 2-1 win over the Yankees on Thursday and got another great pitching performance in the win. They have now given up four total runs in their last six wins. The only blemish during that time was a 6-3 extra inning loss to the Yankees last Sunday.

The winning streak has pushed their record to 49-27 on the season and Saturday, they will look to become only the second team this year to get to 50 wins.

The Angels, though, will be looking to keep that from happening as they try and even the series at a game apiece.

They will send Patrick Sandoval to the mound looking to slow down the streaking Astros. Sandoval has pitched well this year going 3-2 with a 2.63 ERA.

Despite Sandoval throwing well, they have lost four of his last five starts after beginning the year with wins in six of his first seven starts.

