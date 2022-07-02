How to Watch Diamondbacks at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Diamondbacks face the Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday in MLB regular-season action.

The Diamondbacks and the Rockies meet at Coors Field on Saturday in game two of their three-game series which wraps up on Sunday. Arizona took game one of the series on Friday with a 9-3 finish thanks to RBIs from Alek Thomas (3) and David Peralta (2) among others on the night.

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Arizona will be sending Dallas Keuchel to the mound in game two on Saturday with the lefty hoping to improve on his paltry 7.93 ERA so far this season. The lefty is 2-5 in his starts in the 2022 regular season with his most recent outing being a June 26 game against Detroit. Keuchel went for over four innings allowing six hits and four earned runs in the game that Arizona eventually won 11-7.

Meanwhile, Colorado will counter with Austin Gomber on the mound with the left-handed pitcher also hoping to improve on his 3-7 record this season to go along with his 6.55 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) and Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) and first baseman Christian Walker (53) and relief pitcher Luke Weaver (7) and catcher Carson Kelly (18) s celebrate defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
